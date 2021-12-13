Golden 1 Credit Union expands home loan services in San Diego area

Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) announced recently that it is expanding home loan services in the San Diego area with the opening of its newest Home Loan Center in Carlsbad. Golden 1 celebrated the opening Dec. 7 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony joined by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce with remarks from Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1.

“With homes continuing to sell at a record pace, we are excited to meet the growing demand for Golden 1’s specialized home loan services,” said Reva Rao, senior vice president, Lending for Golden 1. “Home financing is one of the largest financial transactions a consumer will make in their life. The Carlsbad Home Loan Center will help homeowners through the entire process.”

The first credit union in California to meet the needs of homebuyers with a specialized center focused on home lending, Golden 1’s Home Loan Center advisors are trained to help members with the entire mortgage, refinance, or home equity loan process in a comfortable atmosphere dedicated to lending. This includes connecting homebuyers to realtors who specialize in the local market and Golden 1’s Buyer Advantage program, which provides a discount on closing costs.

Golden 1 has a rich history of serving Californians since 1933. The Golden 1 Carlsbad Home Loan Center is located at 3410 Via Mercato, Suite 104, and is one of seven Home Loan Centers throughout California. Visit www.golden1.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie