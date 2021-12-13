Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Golden 1 Credit Union expands home loan services in San Diego area

Golden1 Credit Union President/CEO Donna Bland cuts the grand opening ribbon with staff and friends
1/9
Golden1 Credit Union President/CEO Donna Bland cuts the grand opening ribbon with staff and friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
Golden1 Credit Union is located at 3410 Via Mercato, Suite 104 Carlsbad, Ca.
2/9
Golden1 Credit Union is located at 3410 Via Mercato, Suite 104 Carlsbad, Ca.  (Robert_McKenzie)
Golden1 Credit Union Talent Acquisition Partner II Sergio Valenzuela
3/9
Golden1 Credit Union Talent Acquisition Partner II Sergio Valenzuela  (Robert_McKenzie)
Golden1 Credit Union Business Alliance Coordinator Leticia Chavez, Community Relations Carolie Lawson
4/9
Golden1 Credit Union Business Alliance Coordinator Leticia Chavez, Community Relations Carolie Lawson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Grant Marple (Atlas Title), Jim Labbe (Sales Manager MGIC), Josh Tindel (Atlas Title)
5/9
Grant Marple (Atlas Title), Jim Labbe (Sales Manager MGIC), Josh Tindel (Atlas Title)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kathy Steffen (Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce member), Salome Tash (representing Congressman Mike Levin), Laurie Peterson, Bret Schanzenbach (Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce member)
6/9
Kathy Steffen (Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce member), Salome Tash (representing Congressman Mike Levin), Laurie Peterson, Bret Schanzenbach (Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce member)  (Robert_McKenzie)
State Farm Insurance Agents Luke Dix and Alita Ameneyro
7/9
State Farm Insurance Agents Luke Dix and Alita Ameneyro  (Robert_McKenzie)
Karen and Marty Cromwell, Maggi Kawasaki, Alexander Medina, Martin Bermudez (Home Loan Adviser)
8/9
Karen and Marty Cromwell, Maggi Kawasaki, Alexander Medina, Martin Bermudez (Home Loan Adviser)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Golden1 Credit Union Leadership Team: Erica Taylor (Vice President, Communications & Community Relations), Reva Rao (Senior VP Consumer Loans), Teresa Acosta (Carlsbad City Council Member District 4), Donna Bland (President/CEO), Constance Gaughan (San Diego External Production Manager), Ali Nassirian (Director Home Loan Production)
9/9
Golden1 Credit Union Leadership Team: Erica Taylor (Vice President, Communications & Community Relations), Reva Rao (Senior VP Consumer Loans), Teresa Acosta (Carlsbad City Council Member District 4), Donna Bland (President/CEO), Constance Gaughan (San Diego External Production Manager), Ali Nassirian (Director Home Loan Production)  (Robert_McKenzie)

Credit Union opens first regional Home Loan Center in Carlsbad

Share

Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) announced recently that it is expanding home loan services in the San Diego area with the opening of its newest Home Loan Center in Carlsbad. Golden 1 celebrated the opening Dec. 7 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony joined by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce with remarks from Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1.

“With homes continuing to sell at a record pace, we are excited to meet the growing demand for Golden 1’s specialized home loan services,” said Reva Rao, senior vice president, Lending for Golden 1. “Home financing is one of the largest financial transactions a consumer will make in their life. The Carlsbad Home Loan Center will help homeowners through the entire process.”

The first credit union in California to meet the needs of homebuyers with a specialized center focused on home lending, Golden 1’s Home Loan Center advisors are trained to help members with the entire mortgage, refinance, or home equity loan process in a comfortable atmosphere dedicated to lending. This includes connecting homebuyers to realtors who specialize in the local market and Golden 1’s Buyer Advantage program, which provides a discount on closing costs.

Golden 1 has a rich history of serving Californians since 1933. The Golden 1 Carlsbad Home Loan Center is located at 3410 Via Mercato, Suite 104, and is one of seven Home Loan Centers throughout California. Visit www.golden1.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement