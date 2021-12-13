Holiday Extravaganza: Kringle Mingle and Taste of Cardiff

Cardiff 101 Main Street’s Holiday Extravaganza was held Dec. 5. The day began with Kringle Mingle, a free holiday gathering on Aberdeen Drive where guests were able to take photos with Santa in his vintage camera camper sleigh. Activities included children’s crafts and live music performed by local musicians.

The festivities continued in the late afternoon with the 11th Annual Taste of Cardiff where participants had the opportunity take a stroll throughout downtown Cardiff and enjoy food, drinks, and live music.

Photos by Rober McKenzie