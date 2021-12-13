Holiday Extravaganza: Kringle Mingle and Taste of Cardiff
Emily and Ryan Murphy, Greg and Jessica Robertson (Robert_McKenzie)
Kyle and Lauren Wilson served tastes by General Manager Ghali Benhima, from www.theWaverly.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Seaside Markets Chef Gerado, Sous Chef Felipe, Head Chef Julius, Sous Chef Scott (Robert_McKenzie)
Jennifer Albrent from www.TheViolinShopSanDiego.com, with Charlie and Sienna (Robert_McKenzie)
Dale Noonkester, Janet McClain, Lisa Meyer, Bruce Starsiak enjoy Best Pizza & Brew tastes (Robert_McKenzie)
Kim ODonnell, Heidi Broder, Tracy Szalai, Kaylinn Woldt, Michele Shoemaker (Robert_McKenzie)
Morgan MacBaisey, Joanna Rochelle, Jacqualynn Gordon, Lindsay Main (Robert_McKenzie)
The Collins Family (Robert_McKenzie)
Melissa Blitzstein, Alli Gildea, Brea Buffone, Brandon Koz, John Lato enjoy Fish 101 tastes (Robert_McKenzie)
Meghan and Matt Baker, with Sydney and Keaton (Robert_McKenzie)
Lauren Weinberg with Vivian (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Yumi Gandy, with Silvia and Paloma (Robert_McKenzie)
June, Lucy, Julie Nemet, and Schmoop (Robert_McKenzie)
Cardiff 101 Main Street’s Holiday Extravaganza was held Dec. 5. The day began with Kringle Mingle, a free holiday gathering on Aberdeen Drive where guests were able to take photos with Santa in his vintage camera camper sleigh. Activities included children’s crafts and live music performed by local musicians.
The festivities continued in the late afternoon with the 11th Annual Taste of Cardiff where participants had the opportunity take a stroll throughout downtown Cardiff and enjoy food, drinks, and live music.
Photos by Rober McKenzie
