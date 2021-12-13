Advertisement
‘Pearl Harbor 80th Day Anniversary’ tribute event

Members of American Legion Post #416 and VFW in attendance to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
1/4
Members of American Legion Post #416 and VFW in attendance to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lane Post lays the wreath honoring those lost at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941
2/4
Lane Post lays the wreath honoring those lost at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941  (Robert_McKenzie)
Members salute their fallen comrades
3/4
Members salute their fallen comrades  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dedication plaque at Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas
4/4
Dedication plaque at Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas  (Robert_McKenzie)
American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 held a “Pearl Harbor Day 80th Anniversary” tribute event Dec. 7 at the Veterans Memorial at Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas. The event featured a wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember those who served and lost their lives in the World War 11 Pearl Harbor attack 80 years ago.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

