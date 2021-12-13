‘Pearl Harbor 80th Day Anniversary’ tribute event
1/4
Members of American Legion Post #416 and VFW in attendance to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor (Robert_McKenzie)
2/4
Lane Post lays the wreath honoring those lost at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 (Robert_McKenzie)
3/4
Members salute their fallen comrades (Robert_McKenzie)
4/4
Dedication plaque at Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas (Robert_McKenzie)
American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 held a “Pearl Harbor Day 80th Anniversary” tribute event Dec. 7 at the Veterans Memorial at Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas. The event featured a wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember those who served and lost their lives in the World War 11 Pearl Harbor attack 80 years ago.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
