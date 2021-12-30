Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

30th Annual Paul Ecke, Jr. Poinsettia Ball

John Van Cleef, Shirin Alipanah, Kayla Abeyta, Tyler Pince
1/24
John Van Cleef, Shirin Alipanah, Kayla Abeyta, Tyler Pince  (Vincent Andrunas)
Don Hubbard, Paula Ford (Ecke YMCA development department head), Jim McLennan
2/24
Don Hubbard, Paula Ford (Ecke YMCA development department head), Jim McLennan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Andrew and Lauren Hall (she's Ecke YMCA executive director), Paul Ecke III (event co-chair), Julie Hampton, Lizbeth Ecke (event chair), David Meyer
3/24
Andrew and Lauren Hall (she’s Ecke YMCA executive director), Paul Ecke III (event co-chair), Julie Hampton, Lizbeth Ecke (event chair), David Meyer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jon McClintock, Janine Lombardi, Karen Waller, Shauna and Mike Nuzzo
4/24
Jon McClintock, Janine Lombardi, Karen Waller, Shauna and Mike Nuzzo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gary Johnson, Jen Crump, Lance Johnson
5/24
Gary Johnson, Jen Crump, Lance Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert Meade, Theresa Wilson, Rajka Doug Hayden
6/24
Robert Meade, Theresa Wilson, Rajka Doug Hayden  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kelly Murphy, Dave and Carmen Hall, Andra Moran
7/24
Kelly Murphy, Dave and Carmen Hall, Andra Moran  (Vincent Andrunas)
Amanda Ferguson, Amy Kuchta, Maria Rausch, Jennifer Santosuosso
8/24
Amanda Ferguson, Amy Kuchta, Maria Rausch, Jennifer Santosuosso  (Vincent Andrunas)
Greg and Rebecca Carroll, Janine Lombardi, Jon McClintock
9/24
Greg and Rebecca Carroll, Janine Lombardi, Jon McClintock  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer Santosuosso, Amy Kuchta, Kyle and Danielle Cunningham
10/24
Jennifer Santosuosso, Amy Kuchta, Kyle and Danielle Cunningham  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alan and Robbie Johnson (longtime supporters' she's keynote speaker), Cameron Greene (Ecke YMCA lead finance director), Austin Rowe (Ecke YMCA camp and teens director), Krista Russell (Ecke YMCA associate executive director)
11/24
Alan and Robbie Johnson (longtime supporters’ she’s keynote speaker), Cameron Greene (Ecke YMCA lead finance director), Austin Rowe (Ecke YMCA camp and teens director), Krista Russell (Ecke YMCA associate executive director)  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Y's gymnasium, transformed into a festive holiday party venue
12/24
The Y’s gymnasium, transformed into a festive holiday party venue  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kelly Murphy, Don Hubbard, Andra Moran
13/24
Kelly Murphy, Don Hubbard, Andra Moran  (Vincent Andrunas)
Allan Karlson, Jenny Rowland, Erika and David Novak
14/24
Allan Karlson, Jenny Rowland, Erika and David Novak  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Cynthia Olson, Annette Neville, Susie Nancarrow-Glenn and Scott Glenn
15/24
Steve and Cynthia Olson, Annette Neville, Susie Nancarrow-Glenn and Scott Glenn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jim and Tina Benedict (he's Ecke YMCA past chairman), Denise and Todd Tibbits (he's YMCA San Diego County CEO)
16/24
Jim and Tina Benedict (he’s Ecke YMCA past chairman), Denise and Todd Tibbits (he’s YMCA San Diego County CEO)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Julie Karlo, Denise and David Stillinger
17/24
Tom and Julie Karlo, Denise and David Stillinger  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stuart and Sally Grauer, Jean Kelleher, John Ciullo
18/24
Stuart and Sally Grauer, Jean Kelleher, John Ciullo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Poinsettia, with silent auction offerings
19/24
Poinsettia, with silent auction offerings  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephanie Chapel Yoo, Krista Russell, Shannon Hughes
20/24
Stephanie Chapel Yoo, Krista Russell, Shannon Hughes  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael Geraci, Donna Meade, Fran and Dan Morilak
21/24
Michael Geraci, Donna Meade, Fran and Dan Morilak  (Vincent Andrunas)
Adam and Jacqueline Jones, Suzanne Welch, Cathee and Brad Smith
22/24
Adam and Jacqueline Jones, Suzanne Welch, Cathee and Brad Smith  (Vincent Andrunas)
Todd and Denise Tibbits (he's YMCA San Diego County CEO), Denise and Steve Rowe
23/24
Todd and Denise Tibbits (he’s YMCA San Diego County CEO), Denise and Steve Rowe  (Vincent Andrunas)
Yuki Mese, Sally Grauer, Susy Pang, Carrie Ecke
24/24
Yuki Mese, Sally Grauer, Susy Pang, Carrie Ecke  (Vincent Andrunas)
Del Mar Times
Share

The 30th Annual Paul Ecke, Jr. Poinsettia Ball was held Dec. 11 inside the Gary E. Biszantz Family Gymnasium at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA in Encinitas. Guests celebrated 30 years of supporting children and families in North County at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA. The event included a gourmet dinner catered by Behind the Scenes, music by The Mighty Untouchables, and silent auction items. All proceeds from the event benefit the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA’s Scholarship Program and community partnerships. The event was co-chaired by siblings Lizbeth Ecke and Paul Ecke, III.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement