The 30th Annual Paul Ecke, Jr. Poinsettia Ball was held Dec. 11 inside the Gary E. Biszantz Family Gymnasium at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA in Encinitas. Guests celebrated 30 years of supporting children and families in North County at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA. The event included a gourmet dinner catered by Behind the Scenes, music by The Mighty Untouchables, and silent auction items. All proceeds from the event benefit the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA’s Scholarship Program and community partnerships. The event was co-chaired by siblings Lizbeth Ecke and Paul Ecke, III.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas