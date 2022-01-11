Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Cyclovia Encinitas

Brian and Dawn Seymour, with Brin and Hayden
1/15
Brian and Dawn Seymour, with Brin and Hayden  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cyclovia is an all-ages event
2/15
Cyclovia is an all-ages event  (Robert_McKenzie)
Emily Shaules and Marcela Guaman. Marcela grew up in Colombia, home of the first Cyclovia event, which she attended as a child.
3/15
Emily Shaules and Marcela Guaman. Marcela grew up in Colombia, home of the first Cyclovia event, which she attended as a child.  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas elected officials, city employees, friends and family, help celebrate Encinitas Cyclovia 2022
4/15
Encinitas elected officials, city employees, friends and family, help celebrate Encinitas Cyclovia 2022  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear, Cyclovia event founder/Council Member Joy Lyndes, Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca, Council Member Tony Kranz
5/15
Encinitas Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear, Cyclovia event founder/Council Member Joy Lyndes, Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca, Council Member Tony Kranz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cyclovia embraces all forms of human powered transportation
6/15
Cyclovia embraces all forms of human powered transportation  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Acting City Engineer Jill Bankston, Julianne Hathaway and Phil Schaben with Grant
7/15
Encinitas Acting City Engineer Jill Bankston, Julianne Hathaway and Phil Schaben with Grant  (Robert_McKenzie)
James Gross with Rex
8/15
James Gross with Rex  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kids enjoyed the open streets
9/15
Kids enjoyed the open streets  (Robert_McKenzie)
There was a large turnout to support Cyclovia
10/15
There was a large turnout to support Cyclovia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Keoni Salgado on his Rungu tadpole trike
11/15
Keoni Salgado on his Rungu tadpole trike  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kristen Mulvany, Leila, Koa, Knox, Hazel, Bartley Chavez
12/15
Kristen Mulvany, Leila, Koa, Knox, Hazel, Bartley Chavez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Josslyn, Kai, Ryan Mulvany
13/15
Josslyn, Kai, Ryan Mulvany  (Robert_McKenzie)
Riders cruise downtown
14/15
Riders cruise downtown  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bryan Talbot with Alyse
15/15
Bryan Talbot with Alyse  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The popular Cyclovia event returned to Encinitas Jan. 9. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. South Coast Highway 101 was closed to cars completely from D Street to J Street, which allowed people to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace by bike, on foot or other means of self-powered transportation.

Cyclovia’s activities included a bicycle safety rodeo, a bike and helmet decorating station, and a bike skills course and portable pump track for kids hosted by the San Diego Mountain Bike Association. The San Diego County Bike Coalition provided bike racks and bike valets for people traveling by bikes downtown, and booths provided information on the city’s many bike and mobility-related programs and projects.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the City’s Environmental Commission and Traffic and Public Safety Commission, along with other partners. The event is sponsored by Cox Communications, Ting Internet, AMR Ambulance, San Diego County Bike Coalition, Bike-Walk Encinitas and Oh, goodie! - San Diego for Kids. Visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement