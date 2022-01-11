The popular Cyclovia event returned to Encinitas Jan. 9. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. South Coast Highway 101 was closed to cars completely from D Street to J Street, which allowed people to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace by bike, on foot or other means of self-powered transportation.

Cyclovia’s activities included a bicycle safety rodeo, a bike and helmet decorating station, and a bike skills course and portable pump track for kids hosted by the San Diego Mountain Bike Association. The San Diego County Bike Coalition provided bike racks and bike valets for people traveling by bikes downtown, and booths provided information on the city’s many bike and mobility-related programs and projects.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the City’s Environmental Commission and Traffic and Public Safety Commission, along with other partners. The event is sponsored by Cox Communications, Ting Internet, AMR Ambulance, San Diego County Bike Coalition, Bike-Walk Encinitas and Oh, goodie! - San Diego for Kids. Visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia

Photos by Robert McKenzie