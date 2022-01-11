Encinitas BCycle launches new bike share system in partnership with City of Encinitas

Encinitas BCycle, a new bike share system launched in partnership with the City of Encinitas, celebrated its inaugural e-bike ride on Jan. 5. With this new program, residents and visitors have access to 60 pedal assist e-bikes in 18 locations in Encinitas.

“The bicycle is a simple solution to many of today’s greatest challenges -- including global warming, traffic congestion and obesity. Replacing 6% of car trips with a bike would create a dramatic change in our world,” said Kevin Cox, president of Electra. “The Encinitas BCycle program addresses more than just a fun way to get around our beautiful town, but a way to do our part in addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues.”

“As an east Encinitas resident and someone who regularly uses active transportation to replace car trips, I am very excited about this partnership with BCycle,” said Kristine Schindler, co-chair of Bike Walk Encinitas. “I believe that docked-based bikeshare will help with compliance and proper parking which will in turn will lead to higher utilization and public safety. The timing of this launch is perfect, Encinitas residents and visitors need bikeshare.”

The e-bikes can be rented from stations around the city. Encinitas BCycle riders can see bike and station locations and purchase passes at encinitas.bcycle.com or via the BCycle app (bcycle.com/app). For more information on BCycle LLC, visit www.bcycle.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie