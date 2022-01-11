Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Encinitas BCycle launches new bike share system in partnership with City of Encinitas

BCycle Encinitas
1/10
BCycle Encinitas Manager Tim Pirkey, BCycle lead technician Matthew Cohn, Council Member Tony Kranz, Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear, Council Member Joy Lyndes, Encinitas Sustainability Manager Crystal Najera, BCycle technician Carly Henry  (Robert_McKenzie)
BCycle (encinitas.bcycle.com) Encinitas Manager Tim Pirkey, lead technician Matthew Cohn, technician Carly Henry with a BCycle and docking station
2/10
BCycle (encinitas.bcycle.com) Encinitas Manager Tim Pirkey, lead technician Matthew Cohn, technician Carly Henry with a BCycle and docking station  (Robert_McKenzie)
Part of the fleet of BCycles for Encinitas
3/10
Part of the fleet of BCycles for Encinitas  (Robert_McKenzie)
A new BCycle waits for a rider
4/10
A new BCycle waits for a rider  (Robert_McKenzie)
BCycle Encinitas Manager Tim Pirkey, Encinitas Parks and Recreation Supervisor Nick Buck
5/10
BCycle Encinitas Manager Tim Pirkey, Encinitas Parks and Recreation Supervisor Nick Buck  (Robert_McKenzie)
Electra Bicycle Company President Kevin Cox and Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear test ride BCycles
6/10
Electra Bicycle Company President Kevin Cox and Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear test ride BCycles  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Council Member Joy Lyndes, Council Member Tony Kranz, Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear
7/10
Encinitas Council Member Joy Lyndes, Council Member Tony Kranz, Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chris Kydd, City Manager's Office Senior Management Analyst Patrick Piatt, Encinitas Parks and Recreation Supervisor Nick Buck
8/10
Chris Kydd, City Manager’s Office Senior Management Analyst Patrick Piatt, Encinitas Parks and Recreation Supervisor Nick Buck  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoyed a chance to take the bikes for a spin on the streets
9/10
Guests enjoyed a chance to take the bikes for a spin on the streets  (Robert_McKenzie)
Part of the fleet of BCycles for Encinitas
10/10
Part of the fleet of BCycles for Encinitas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Encinitas BCycle, a new bike share system launched in partnership with the City of Encinitas, celebrated its inaugural e-bike ride on Jan. 5. With this new program, residents and visitors have access to 60 pedal assist e-bikes in 18 locations in Encinitas.

“The bicycle is a simple solution to many of today’s greatest challenges -- including global warming, traffic congestion and obesity. Replacing 6% of car trips with a bike would create a dramatic change in our world,” said Kevin Cox, president of Electra. “The Encinitas BCycle program addresses more than just a fun way to get around our beautiful town, but a way to do our part in addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues.”

“As an east Encinitas resident and someone who regularly uses active transportation to replace car trips, I am very excited about this partnership with BCycle,” said Kristine Schindler, co-chair of Bike Walk Encinitas. “I believe that docked-based bikeshare will help with compliance and proper parking which will in turn will lead to higher utilization and public safety. The timing of this launch is perfect, Encinitas residents and visitors need bikeshare.”

The e-bikes can be rented from stations around the city. Encinitas BCycle riders can see bike and station locations and purchase passes at encinitas.bcycle.com or via the BCycle app (bcycle.com/app). For more information on BCycle LLC, visit www.bcycle.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement