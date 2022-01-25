Advertisement
Coastal Roots Farm presents annual Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival

Families and friends meet up at Coastal Roots Farms
Families and friends meet up at Coastal Roots Farms  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sofi, Sheina, Dovi, and Deli enjoy the crafts
Sofi, Sheina, Dovi, and Deli enjoy the crafts  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farms President and CEO Javier Guerrero
Coastal Roots Farms President and CEO Javier Guerrero  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farms intern Lara Lenta teaches Charlotte all about compost layering
Coastal Roots Farms intern Lara Lenta teaches Charlotte all about compost layering  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Root Farms is located at 441 Saxony Rd in Encinitas
Coastal Root Farms is located at 441 Saxony Rd in Encinitas  (Robert_McKenzie)
George Scurlock, Luke Cocalis, Serena, Rhonda Scurlock
George Scurlock, Luke Cocalis, Serena, Rhonda Scurlock  (Robert_McKenzie)
Food Forest best practices
Food Forest best practices  (Robert_McKenzie)
Having fun while digging in the compost pile
Having fun while digging in the compost pile  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Olsher-Dial families
The Olsher-Dial families  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coral Bells entertained the visitors
Coral Bells entertained the visitors  (Robert_McKenzie)
Katie Zamani with Leila
Katie Zamani with Leila  (Robert_McKenzie)
Steven and Heidi Heim with Chloe and Lily
Steven and Heidi Heim with Chloe and Lily  (Robert_McKenzie)
FAV (Female Athletes Volunteers) Megan and Madeline
FAV (Female Athletes Volunteers) Megan and Madeline  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa Murray with Josh and Jack
Lisa Murray with Josh and Jack  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marco and Karin Sawrey with Benjamin and Sebastian
Marco and Karin Sawrey with Benjamin and Sebastian  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center, held a celebration of Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish New Year of the Trees, on Jan. 16.

To celebrate the “New Year of the Trees”, Coastal Roots Farm emphasized the importance of combating climate change. The event featured hands-on activities for all ages, such as Food Forest tree maintenance, climate change education, local food, drinks, and more. A Kid Zone was also featured at the event with Tu B’Shvat-themed crafts, stories, and microscope activities. Visit coastalrootsfarm.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

