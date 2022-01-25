Coastal Roots Farm presents annual Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival

Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center, held a celebration of Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish New Year of the Trees, on Jan. 16.

To celebrate the “New Year of the Trees”, Coastal Roots Farm emphasized the importance of combating climate change. The event featured hands-on activities for all ages, such as Food Forest tree maintenance, climate change education, local food, drinks, and more. A Kid Zone was also featured at the event with Tu B’Shvat-themed crafts, stories, and microscope activities. Visit coastalrootsfarm.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie