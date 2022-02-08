This annual event is Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, allowing the foundation to help more families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders. Proceeds raised go to the foundation’s Medical & Home Assistance, Healing & Rehabilitation, and Wheelchair Conversion Van programs. For more information, visit www.mitchellthorp.org .

This year’s in-person event included a patriotic skydive demonstration, live bands along the route, DJ, warmups, dance contest, health and wellness vendors, Family Fun Festival with games, prizes, inflatable jumps, food, mini-therapy ponies, and activities. Prizes were awarded to the top fundraiser individual and team.

The 13th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival took place Feb. 5 at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad.

Representatives of Ainsley’s Angels line up for the start of the race (Jon Clark)

Representatives of Ainsley’s Angels line up for the start of the race (Jon Clark)

The Ryan family and Michael Golz (Jon Clark)

Skydivers float in to the annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

A color guard from the Army & Navy Academy (Jon Clark)

Sandra Kopitzke prepares to sing the National Anthem on stage as the color guard from the Carlsbad Army & Navy Academy get in place (Jon Clark)

Medals for the race participants (Jon Clark)

A color guard from the Army & Navy Academy and the Carlsbad High School Xcalibur Dance Team (Jon Clark)

Ray Pearson representing the Carlsbad Unified School District Board of Trustees speaks about the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation (Jon Clark)

The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

The Roberts family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

A representative from sponsor Independent Financial Group speaks about the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation (Jon Clark)

The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

The Croxen family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

Beth and Brad Thorpe thank George Jackson of The Gym for his corporate sponsorship (Jon Clark)

The Ades family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

Families helped by the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation (Jon Clark)

The Ryska family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

Pastor Jason speaks with Brad and Beth Thorpe (Jon Clark)

The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

Families thank the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

Skydivers float in to the annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The Roberts family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)

Families thank the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received (Jon Clark)

Beth and Brad Thorpe thank representatives of Aethercomm for their corporate sponsorship (Jon Clark)

Newsletter Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter

Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.