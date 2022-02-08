13th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival
The 13th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival took place Feb. 5 at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad.
This year’s in-person event included a patriotic skydive demonstration, live bands along the route, DJ, warmups, dance contest, health and wellness vendors, Family Fun Festival with games, prizes, inflatable jumps, food, mini-therapy ponies, and activities. Prizes were awarded to the top fundraiser individual and team.
This annual event is Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, allowing the foundation to help more families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders. Proceeds raised go to the foundation’s Medical & Home Assistance, Healing & Rehabilitation, and Wheelchair Conversion Van programs. For more information, visit www.mitchellthorp.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
