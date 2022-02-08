Advertisement
13th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival

Beth and Brad Thorpe thank representatives of Aethercomm for their corporate sponsorship
1/62
Beth and Brad Thorpe thank representatives of Aethercomm for their corporate sponsorship  (Jon Clark)
Families thank the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
2/62
Families thank the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
Sandra Kopitzke sings the National Anthem
3/62
Sandra Kopitzke sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Charlene Walker, Mari Marre, Bob Hotto, Kevin Spinoza
4/62
Charlene Walker, Mari Marre, Bob Hotto, Kevin Spinoza  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
5/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
6/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
7/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
8/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
9/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
10/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
11/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
12/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
13/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
14/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
15/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
16/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
Co-founders Beth and Brad Thorpe
17/62
Co-founders Beth and Brad Thorpe  (Jon Clark)
The Roberts family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
18/62
The Roberts family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
Skydivers float in to the annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
19/62
Skydivers float in to the annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
20/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
21/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
22/62
The annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
Families thank the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
23/62
Families thank the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
24/62
The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
Pastor Jason speaks with Brad and Beth Thorpe
25/62
Pastor Jason speaks with Brad and Beth Thorpe  (Jon Clark)
The Ryska family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
26/62
The Ryska family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
Families helped by the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation
27/62
Families helped by the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation  (Jon Clark)
The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
28/62
The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
The Ades family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
29/62
The Ades family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
Beth and Brad Thorpe thank George Jackson of The Gym for his corporate sponsorship
30/62
Beth and Brad Thorpe thank George Jackson of The Gym for his corporate sponsorship  (Jon Clark)
The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
31/62
The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
The Croxen family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
32/62
The Croxen family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
33/62
The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
A representative from sponsor Independent Financial Group speaks about the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation
34/62
A representative from sponsor Independent Financial Group speaks about the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation  (Jon Clark)
The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
35/62
The Perez family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
Co-founders Beth and Brad Thorpe
36/62
Co-founders Beth and Brad Thorpe  (Jon Clark)
The Roberts family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
37/62
The Roberts family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received
38/62
The Schmaltz family thanks the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation for support they received  (Jon Clark)
Ray Pearson representing the Carlsbad Unified School District Board of Trustees speaks about the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation
39/62
Ray Pearson representing the Carlsbad Unified School District Board of Trustees speaks about the Mitchell Thorpe Foundation  (Jon Clark)
Tricia Benton, Brady Benton, Nicole Buchanan, Max Marchi
40/62
Tricia Benton, Brady Benton, Nicole Buchanan, Max Marchi  (Jon Clark)
John and Yvonne Estefano
41/62
John and Yvonne Estefano  (Jon Clark)
Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, Jocelyn Croxen, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones
42/62
Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, Jocelyn Croxen, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones  (Jon Clark)
Alex Pilchowski, Rebecca Holzer, Nick Foraker
43/62
Alex Pilchowski, Rebecca Holzer, Nick Foraker  (Jon Clark)
Sandra Kopitzke sings the National Anthem
44/62
Sandra Kopitzke sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, Jocelyn Croxen, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones
45/62
Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, Jocelyn Croxen, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones  (Jon Clark)
A color guard from the Army & Navy Academy and the Carlsbad High School Xcalibur Dance Team
46/62
A color guard from the Army & Navy Academy and the Carlsbad High School Xcalibur Dance Team  (Jon Clark)
The Hadfield family
47/62
The Hadfield family  (Jon Clark)
Medals for the race participants
48/62
Medals for the race participants  (Jon Clark)
Sandra Kopitzke prepares to sing the National Anthem on stage as the color guard from the Carlsbad Army & Navy Academy get in place
49/62
Sandra Kopitzke prepares to sing the National Anthem on stage as the color guard from the Carlsbad Army & Navy Academy get in place  (Jon Clark)
The San Diego Padre leads a pre-race warmup exercise
50/62
The San Diego Padre leads a pre-race warmup exercise  (Jon Clark)
Stacey Pons, Riley Ward
51/62
Stacey Pons, Riley Ward  (Jon Clark)
Duncan Ceriani, Joshua Sidley, Jordan Sidley
52/62
Duncan Ceriani, Joshua Sidley, Jordan Sidley  (Jon Clark)
The Ryska family
53/62
The Ryska family  (Jon Clark)
A color guard from the Army & Navy Academy
54/62
A color guard from the Army & Navy Academy  (Jon Clark)
Marquice Taylor, Todd Thornton, Rich Martinez, Ali and Younes Sayyah
55/62
Marquice Taylor, Todd Thornton, Rich Martinez, Ali and Younes Sayyah  (Jon Clark)
The Wolstenholm family
56/62
The Wolstenholm family  (Jon Clark)
Skydivers float in to the annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad
57/62
Skydivers float in to the annual Mitchell Thorpe Foundation 5K Run/Walk at Poinsettia Community Park in Carlsbad  (Jon Clark)
The Ryan family and Michael Golz
58/62
The Ryan family and Michael Golz  (Jon Clark)
Representatives of Ainsley's Angels line up for the start of the race
59/62
Representatives of Ainsley’s Angels line up for the start of the race  (Jon Clark)
The Hadfield family
60/62
The Hadfield family  (Jon Clark)
Jordan and Mark Roberts
61/62
Jordan and Mark Roberts  (Jon Clark)
Representatives of Ainsley's Angels line up for the start of the race
62/62
Representatives of Ainsley’s Angels line up for the start of the race  (Jon Clark)
The 13th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival took place Feb. 5 at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad.

This year’s in-person event included a patriotic skydive demonstration, live bands along the route, DJ, warmups, dance contest, health and wellness vendors, Family Fun Festival with games, prizes, inflatable jumps, food, mini-therapy ponies, and activities. Prizes were awarded to the top fundraiser individual and team.

This annual event is Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, allowing the foundation to help more families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders. Proceeds raised go to the foundation’s Medical & Home Assistance, Healing & Rehabilitation, and Wheelchair Conversion Van programs. For more information, visit www.mitchellthorp.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

