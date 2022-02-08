Purse Bingo fundraiser helps support three local charities

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club hosted a Purse Bingo fundraiser Jan. 27 to benefit three local women’s charities: Shades of Pink Foundation California, which supports breast cancer patients and survivors in financial need; North County Lifeline, which works to rescue and empower victims of human trafficking; and Carol’s House, the emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence managed by the Community Resource Center. Participants played to win designer purses and support the charities. The event was held at the Encinitas Community & Senior Center. The benefit was a success, raising a total of $13,665.30. Each of the three charities will receive a check for $4,555.10. Visit encinitascoastalrotary.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie