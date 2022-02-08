Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Purse Bingo fundraiser helps support three local charities

Lynne Lewallen, Lauren King, committee member Gretchen Mitchell, Sierra Satterstrom, Holly Lyons, committee member Susan Minner
1/17
Lynne Lewallen, Lauren King, committee member Gretchen Mitchell, Sierra Satterstrom, Holly Lyons, committee member Susan Minner  (Robert_McKenzie)
First Raffle winner Clarice Hokanson, committee member/sponsor Gretchen Mitchell
2/17
First Raffle winner Clarice Hokanson, committee member/sponsor Gretchen Mitchell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event committee members Vembra Holnagel (founding board member/Treasurer), Marla Elliott, Gretchen Mitchell (sponsor)
3/17
Event committee members Vembra Holnagel (founding board member/Treasurer), Marla Elliott, Gretchen Mitchell (sponsor)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers Brittni Arhart, Carlie Swafford, Master of Ceremonies Shane Farmer, supporters Dori Reichel, Chris Pollock
4/17
Volunteers Brittni Arhart, Carlie Swafford, Master of Ceremonies Shane Farmer, supporters Dori Reichel, Chris Pollock  (Robert_McKenzie)
Beth Misak, Bonnie Drolet, Lynn Selfridge, Valerie C., Monica Fernandez
5/17
Beth Misak, Bonnie Drolet, Lynn Selfridge, Valerie C., Monica Fernandez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kelly Eastwood, Shades of Pink founder Vembra Holnagel
6/17
Kelly Eastwood, Shades of Pink founder Vembra Holnagel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Committee members Marla Elliott, Karen Heffron, Linda Kitchens
7/17
Committee members Marla Elliott, Karen Heffron, Linda Kitchens  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tyler Tillman, Maria Barrera
8/17
Tyler Tillman, Maria Barrera  (Robert_McKenzie)
Shades of Pink President Kristine Quart, founding board member/Treasurer Vembra Holnagel
9/17
Shades of Pink President Kristine Quart, founding board member/Treasurer Vembra Holnagel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Committee members Jan Dickieson, Lauren Silverman, Judy Alpert
10/17
Committee members Jan Dickieson, Lauren Silverman, Judy Alpert  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guest bartenders David Holnagel and CRC CEO John Van CleefGuest bartenders David Holnagel and CRC CEO John Van Cleef
11/17
Guest bartenders David Holnagel and CRC CEO John Van CleefGuest bartenders David Holnagel and CRC CEO John Van Cleef  (Robert_McKenzie)
Trudy McGrath, Traci Devasher, Kathleen Fink, Velma Paschall, committee member Susan Minner
12/17
Trudy McGrath, Traci Devasher, Kathleen Fink, Velma Paschall, committee member Susan Minner  (Robert_McKenzie)
Committee members Marla Elliott, Karen Heffron, Linda Kitchens
13/17
Committee members Marla Elliott, Karen Heffron, Linda Kitchens  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kathy Taylor, Annie Butt, Sharon Robinson, Rhonda Trueman, Kim Bohart, Carol Blum
14/17
Kathy Taylor, Annie Butt, Sharon Robinson, Rhonda Trueman, Kim Bohart, Carol Blum  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jen Hart, Kerry Harmon
15/17
Jen Hart, Kerry Harmon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event sponsor Greg Post, representing Peachy Sweet Desserts
16/17
Event sponsor Greg Post, representing Peachy Sweet Desserts  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brittni Arhart presents Tania Azzam a purse for her Bingo win
17/17
Brittni Arhart presents Tania Azzam a purse for her Bingo win  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club hosted a Purse Bingo fundraiser Jan. 27 to benefit three local women’s charities: Shades of Pink Foundation California, which supports breast cancer patients and survivors in financial need; North County Lifeline, which works to rescue and empower victims of human trafficking; and Carol’s House, the emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence managed by the Community Resource Center. Participants played to win designer purses and support the charities. The event was held at the Encinitas Community & Senior Center. The benefit was a success, raising a total of $13,665.30. Each of the three charities will receive a check for $4,555.10. Visit encinitascoastalrotary.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement