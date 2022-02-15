Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Cardiff Kook Run 2022

Elite racers at the start of the 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
1/52
Elite racers at the start of the 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
2/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
Participants from the Perros Bravos Running Club
3/52
Participants from the Perros Bravos Running Club  (Jon Clark)
Caitlyn and Cathleen Kenny
4/52
Caitlyn and Cathleen Kenny  (Jon Clark)
Mary Diaz and Elvis
5/52
Mary Diaz and Elvis  (Jon Clark)
Participants from the Encinitas Edge baseball team
6/52
Participants from the Encinitas Edge baseball team  (Jon Clark)
Participants from "Black Girls Run San Diego"
7/52
Participants from “Black Girls Run San Diego”  (Jon Clark)
The Rowland family
8/52
The Rowland family  (Jon Clark)
Cherry Park, Christine Burke
9/52
Cherry Park, Christine Burke  (Jon Clark)
Megan O'Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared
10/52
Megan O’Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared  (Jon Clark)
Volunteers Katy, Calen, Mary, Mary, and Diane
11/52
Volunteers Katy, Calen, Mary, Mary, and Diane  (Jon Clark)
Kristin and Jordan Woods, Laura and Cy Foster, Peyton and Matt Maneen
12/52
Kristin and Jordan Woods, Laura and Cy Foster, Peyton and Matt Maneen  (Jon Clark)
Megan O'Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared
13/52
Megan O’Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared  (Jon Clark)
The Kacsur family
14/52
The Kacsur family  (Jon Clark)
Heloisa and Tyler Reagan
15/52
Heloisa and Tyler Reagan  (Jon Clark)
Kristin and Jordan Woods, Laura and Cy Foster, Peyton and Matt Maneen
16/52
Kristin and Jordan Woods, Laura and Cy Foster, Peyton and Matt Maneen  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
17/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
Medals for those who finish the Cardiff Kook Run
18/52
Medals for those who finish the Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
The Rowland family
19/52
The Rowland family  (Jon Clark)
The Kacsur family
20/52
The Kacsur family  (Jon Clark)
Elite racers at the start of the 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
21/52
Elite racers at the start of the 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
Tiffany Chappell, Spencer Orr
22/52
Tiffany Chappell, Spencer Orr  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Diego Track Club and other participants warm up before the race
23/52
Members of the San Diego Track Club and other participants warm up before the race  (Jon Clark)
Myrtle Spowart, Lynette Scott, Ben Spowart
24/52
Myrtle Spowart, Lynette Scott, Ben Spowart  (Jon Clark)
Participants from "Black Girls Run San Diego"
25/52
Participants from “Black Girls Run San Diego”  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
26/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
27/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
28/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
29/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
30/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
Tiffany Chappell, Spencer Orr
31/52
Tiffany Chappell, Spencer Orr  (Jon Clark)
Volunteers Katy, Calen, Mary, Mary, and Diane
32/52
Volunteers Katy, Calen, Mary, Mary, and Diane  (Jon Clark)
Char Thoreen, Gina Moore
33/52
Char Thoreen, Gina Moore  (Jon Clark)
Rudy Novotny was the MC of the Kook Run for the 25th year
34/52
Rudy Novotny was the MC of the Kook Run for the 25th year  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
35/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
36/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Diego Track Club and other participants warm up before the race
37/52
Members of the San Diego Track Club and other participants warm up before the race  (Jon Clark)
The Kacsur family
38/52
The Kacsur family  (Jon Clark)
Megan O'Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared
39/52
Megan O’Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared  (Jon Clark)
Yari Fontebasso and Jens Lykke Andersen from the Prado Running Team
40/52
Yari Fontebasso and Jens Lykke Andersen from the Prado Running Team  (Jon Clark)
Char Thoreen, Gina Moore
41/52
Char Thoreen, Gina Moore  (Jon Clark)
Jennifer and Chris Montgomery
42/52
Jennifer and Chris Montgomery  (Jon Clark)
Leslie Vaughan, Riley Page, Debbie Cleff, Ryder Page
43/52
Leslie Vaughan, Riley Page, Debbie Cleff, Ryder Page  (Jon Clark)
Amanda Windsor, Heather Covarrubias
44/52
Amanda Windsor, Heather Covarrubias  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
45/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
Participants from the Perros Bravos Running Club
46/52
Participants from the Perros Bravos Running Club  (Jon Clark)
The Cupid Shuffle Team
47/52
The Cupid Shuffle Team  (Jon Clark)
Chris Squillaci, Crystal Cavanagh, Michelle Klaren, Jonathan Klaren, Dan Heller, Ryan Dell, Matt Edstrom
48/52
Chris Squillaci, Crystal Cavanagh, Michelle Klaren, Jonathan Klaren, Dan Heller, Ryan Dell, Matt Edstrom  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
49/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
Amanda Windsor, Heather Covarrubias
50/52
Amanda Windsor, Heather Covarrubias  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run
51/52
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run  (Jon Clark)
Mary Diaz and Elvis
52/52
Mary Diaz and Elvis  (Jon Clark)
The Cardiff Kook Run returned Feb. 13 with a race down Coast Highway 101. The event featured 5K and 10K courses, the first annual Junior Kook Kids Run, “kooky costumes,” a Finish Line Festival in Moonlight Plaza and more. Visit thekookrun.com for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

