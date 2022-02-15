Cardiff Kook Run 2022
Elite racers at the start of the 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
Participants from the Perros Bravos Running Club (Jon Clark)
Caitlyn and Cathleen Kenny (Jon Clark)
Mary Diaz and Elvis (Jon Clark)
Participants from the Encinitas Edge baseball team (Jon Clark)
Participants from “Black Girls Run San Diego” (Jon Clark)
The Rowland family (Jon Clark)
Cherry Park, Christine Burke (Jon Clark)
Megan O’Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared (Jon Clark)
Volunteers Katy, Calen, Mary, Mary, and Diane (Jon Clark)
Kristin and Jordan Woods, Laura and Cy Foster, Peyton and Matt Maneen (Jon Clark)
Megan O’Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared (Jon Clark)
The Kacsur family (Jon Clark)
Heloisa and Tyler Reagan (Jon Clark)
Kristin and Jordan Woods, Laura and Cy Foster, Peyton and Matt Maneen (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
Medals for those who finish the Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
The Rowland family (Jon Clark)
The Kacsur family (Jon Clark)
Elite racers at the start of the 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
Tiffany Chappell, Spencer Orr (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Diego Track Club and other participants warm up before the race (Jon Clark)
Myrtle Spowart, Lynette Scott, Ben Spowart (Jon Clark)
Participants from “Black Girls Run San Diego” (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
Tiffany Chappell, Spencer Orr (Jon Clark)
Volunteers Katy, Calen, Mary, Mary, and Diane (Jon Clark)
Char Thoreen, Gina Moore (Jon Clark)
Rudy Novotny was the MC of the Kook Run for the 25th year (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Diego Track Club and other participants warm up before the race (Jon Clark)
The Kacsur family (Jon Clark)
Megan O’Dowd, Greg Kujo, Nodelman, Lorette Yared (Jon Clark)
Yari Fontebasso and Jens Lykke Andersen from the Prado Running Team (Jon Clark)
Char Thoreen, Gina Moore (Jon Clark)
Jennifer and Chris Montgomery (Jon Clark)
Leslie Vaughan, Riley Page, Debbie Cleff, Ryder Page (Jon Clark)
Amanda Windsor, Heather Covarrubias (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
Participants from the Perros Bravos Running Club (Jon Clark)
The Cupid Shuffle Team (Jon Clark)
Chris Squillaci, Crystal Cavanagh, Michelle Klaren, Jonathan Klaren, Dan Heller, Ryan Dell, Matt Edstrom (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
Amanda Windsor, Heather Covarrubias (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Cardiff Kook Run (Jon Clark)
Mary Diaz and Elvis (Jon Clark)
The Cardiff Kook Run returned Feb. 13 with a race down Coast Highway 101. The event featured 5K and 10K courses, the first annual Junior Kook Kids Run, “kooky costumes,” a Finish Line Festival in Moonlight Plaza and more. Visit thekookrun.com for more information.
Photos by Jon Clark
