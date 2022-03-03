Advertisement
Curebound and San Diego Padres come together for Padres Pedal the Cause on April 9

Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause); cancer survivor Angelina Repetti; Bill's Angels co-captains Julie Tafel Klaus, Denise Hawkinson, and Ommid Asbaghi; cancer survivor Sol Albino
Julie Turner, Liselle Polny
Maddie Hamann, Michelle Mackey
Kate Sinclair, Stacey Pennington
Maddie Hamann, Michelle Mackey
Itzel Caro, Marie Hiraoka
Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause) with cancer survivor Angelina Repetti
Lisa Odenweller from Kroma Wellness expresses her support of Padres Pedal the Cause
Guest speaker Dr. Cheryl Anderson (Dean, UCSD School of Public Health), Julie Turner, Molly Edwards
Itzel Caro, Marie Hiraoka
Susan McKenna, Lisa Odenweller (CEO, Kroma Wellness), Dianne Kretowicz, Kim Reed, Joanne Marks
Connie Pittard, Karen Noble
Brunch offerings at the Bill's Angels's kickoff event for Padres Pedal the Cause
Guest speaker Dr. Cheryl Anderson (Dean, UCSD School of Public Health), Julie Turner, Molly Edwards
Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause), Kellie Sullivan (Development Manager, Padres Pedal the Cause), Bill's Angels co-captain Julie Tafel Klaus
Kate Sinclair, Stacey Pennington
Co-Captains of Bill's Angels fundraising team: Denise Hawkinson, Amy Koman, Julie Tafel Klaus, Ommid Asbaghi
Cameron Klaus, Sarah Noble
Connie Pittard, Karen Noble
Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause), Katherine Chapin, Sherryl Lynn
Cameron Klaus, Sarah Noble
Ann Spaulding encourages attendees to support the work of Padres Pedal the Cause
Co-Captains of Bill's Angels fundraising team: Denise Hawkinson, Amy Koman, Julie Tafel Klaus, Ommid Asbaghi
Nicky Taylor, Tammy Rooke, Debby Jacobs
Ingrid Pardee, Ruth Evans, Julie Pardee, Michelle Dastyck
Susan McKenna, Lisa Odenweller (CEO, Kroma Wellness), Dianne Kretowicz, Kim Reed, Joanne Marks
Gift bags from Kroma Wellness, a supporter of Padres Pedal the Cause
Julie Tafel Klaus thanks attendees for their support of Padres Pedal the Cause
Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause), Shamala Saripalli
Alysa Blake, Amy Koman, Staci Christie
Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause); cancer survivor Angelina Repetti; Bill's Angels co-captains Julie Tafel Klaus, Denise Hawkinson, and Ommid Asbaghi; cancer survivor Sol Albino
Kellie Sullivan (Development Manager, Padres Pedal the Cause) outlines the big plans for the upcoming event
Sherryl Lynn, Sheiva Brunst, Kim Reed
Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause)
The Bill's Angels's kickoff event for Padres Pedal the Cause
Sarah Giguere, Michelle Mackey, Maddie Hamann
Angelina Repetti, Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause), Kellie Sullivan (Development Manager, Padres Pedal the Cause), Kate Sinclair
Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause), Katherine Chapin, Sherryl Lynn
Alysa Blake, Amy Koman, Staci Christie
Nicky Taylor, Tammy Rooke, Debby Jacobs
Brunch offerings at the Bill's Angels's kickoff event for Padres Pedal the Cause
Lisa Odenweller from Kroma Wellness expresses her support of Padres Pedal the Cause
Amy Koman (host and co-founder of Padres Pedal the Cause); cancer survivor Angelina Repetti; Bill's Angels co-captains Julie Tafel Klaus, Denise Hawkinson, and Ommid Asbaghi; cancer survivor Sol Albino
Ann Spaulding encourages attendees to support the work of Padres Pedal the Cause
Nika Samimi, Afsi Loghman
Ingrid Pardee, Ruth Evans, Julie Pardee, Michelle Dastyck
Michelle Dastyck, Kellie Sullivan (Development Manager, Padres Pedal the Cause), Julie Pardee
Kellie Sullivan (Development Manager, Padres Pedal the Cause) outlines the big plans for the upcoming event
Michelle Dastyck, Kellie Sullivan (Development Manager, Padres Pedal the Cause), Julie Pardee
Sherryl Lynn, Sheiva Brunst, Kim Reed
Polly Smith, Stacey Pennington, Dana Friehauf
Curebound, a San Diego-based 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization that raises and invests strategic funding in translational cancer research projects, will host its signature event, Padres Pedal the Cause, on Saturday, April 9. The community is invited to come together in the fight against cancer for one of Southern California’s largest stand-alone cancer fundraising events.

The fundraising team “Bill’s Angels” is led by Padres Pedal the Cause Founders Bill and Amy Koman. The Komans held an event Feb. 26 in Rancho Santa Fe to bring together the team for education, fun, and the official kick-off of the April 9 event. (Photos from the Feb. 26 event are on this page.)

Operated in partnership with the San Diego Padres, “Padres Pedal” has raised more than $15 million to date to fund 78 innovative research grants in all types of cancer. The event brings together upbeat cycling and running/walking courses with many ways to get involved and participate.

See more on the April 9 Padres Pedal event below:

• Participants can select from one of four cycling courses (25, 55, 88, or 100 miles), all of which will take riders over the beautiful Coronado Bridge

• Participants will also have the option to run or walk a scenic 5K course in downtown San Diego that finishes on the field at Petco Park

• There is an option to join a rooftop spin class atop the historic Western Metal Supply Co. building overlooking Petco Park and downtown San Diego. The spin classes will feature fun, inspirational rides from some of San Diego’s most popular instructors plus high-energy music from a live DJ

Attendees will be inspired by the energy and passion of the Padres Pedal community which is made up of thousands of survivors, families and friends, doctors, scientists, children and volunteers – all of whom are determined to see cures in their lifetime. All funds raised from this event go towards collaborative cancer research at six different local institutions: UC San Diego, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Scripps Research.

“Curebound is founded on a deeply held belief that cancer is curable and that the city of San Diego, with its ecosystem of outstanding research institutions, clinical care centers and biotech industry, has a unique opportunity to become a global center of discovery and cures,” says Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger. “We are excited to bring our community of cancer fighters back together on April 9 to celebrate advancements in cancer research and help raise much-needed funding to accelerate this work faster and further.”

Registration is now open for all forms of participation. Sponsorship opportunities and corporate challenges are also available. To register for Padres Pedal the Cause, visit www.curebound.org/padrespedal. For more information about sponsorships and the corporate challenge, please email shannon@curebound.org. Visit www.curebound.org for more information on Curebound.

