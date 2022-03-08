Encinitas National Little League Opening Day Ceremonies
Volunteer Jeff Stock, Encinitas National Little League President Andy Jasper (Robert_McKenzie)
Emmett, Kelly Anguiano, Leo, Natalie Luke (Robert_McKenzie)
Colin Sage with Kai, Cody and Jen Lange with Jaxon, Jude and Prudence (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas National Little League President Andy Jasper (right) with daughter Lily, wife Courtney Jasper and son Drew (Robert_McKenzie)
Naomi, Tyson and Sahana Bergland Front row: Scott Stevens, Palmer, Nolan, Mac, Rob Gibbons (Robert_McKenzie)
Players run the gauntlet to begin the games (Robert_McKenzie)
Alan, Noah, Jameson, Isaac, Ryan (Robert_McKenzie)
Thomas, Patrick, Erika Saracino, Colin (Robert_McKenzie)
Sean Mitchell with Matthew, Liron Scherson with Noam, Dustin Martinez with Brody, Ryan Berman with Micah and MacKenzie (Robert_McKenzie)
High fives to end the game (Robert_McKenzie)
The Padres Friar was on hand to kick off the season (Robert_McKenzie)
AAA players Lucas, Jonah, Hudson, and Ben (Robert_McKenzie)
Brian and Ashley McCarthy with Dez and Ozzie (Robert_McKenzie)
AAA Reds, with coaches Ernie Anguiano, Lorne Asuncion, and Matt Luke (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas National Little League celebrated its new season with Opening Day ceremonies held Feb. 26 at Park Dale Lane Elementary School. The event included a Parade of Teams. For more information on the league and upcoming season, visit www.enll.org.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
