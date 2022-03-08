Advertisement
Encinitas National Little League Opening Day Ceremonies

Volunteer Jeff Stock, Encinitas National Little League President Andy Jasper
1/14
Emmett, Kelly Anguiano, Leo, Natalie Luke
2/14
Colin Sage with Kai, Cody and Jen Lange with Jaxon, Jude and Prudence
3/14
Encinitas National Little League President Andy Jasper (right) with daughter Lily, wife Courtney Jasper and son Drew
4/14
Naomi, Tyson and Sahana Bergland Front row: Scott Stevens, Palmer, Nolan, Mac, Rob Gibbons
5/14
Players run the gauntlet to begin the games
6/14
Alan, Noah, Jameson, Isaac, Ryan
7/14
Thomas, Patrick, Erika Saracino, Colin
8/14
Sean Mitchell with Matthew, Liron Scherson with Noam, Dustin Martinez with Brody, Ryan Berman with Micah and MacKenzie
9/14
High fives to end the game
10/14
The Padres Friar was on hand to kick off the season
11/14
AAA players Lucas, Jonah, Hudson, and Ben
12/14
Brian and Ashley McCarthy with Dez and Ozzie
13/14
AAA Reds, with coaches Ernie Anguiano, Lorne Asuncion, and Matt Luke
14/14
Encinitas National Little League celebrated its new season with Opening Day ceremonies held Feb. 26 at Park Dale Lane Elementary School. The event included a Parade of Teams. For more information on the league and upcoming season, visit www.enll.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

