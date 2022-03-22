Encinitas Little League hosts Opening Day Ceremony
1/10
The Eugene Emeralds (Rookies), with coaches Jake Zuanich and Dave Waite (Robert_McKenzie)
2/10
Encinitas Little League President Ted Haberfield and board member Marc Mangiafico (Robert_McKenzie)
3/10
The Mud Hens (Rookies), with Coach Brett Crowder (Robert_McKenzie)
4/10
Coaches Josh Morgan and Joe Ecker, with (T-ball) Hot Rods Reid, Banon, Jase, Curren, Max (Robert_McKenzie)
5/10
Coach Gavin Hamels and the (Minor B) Royals (Robert_McKenzie)
6/10
Jasper Calcara with Jude, Shaun and Deborah Passov with Sawyer (Robert_McKenzie)
7/10
Coaches Russ Henos and Doug Robichaud with the Knights (Rookies) (Robert_McKenzie)
8/10
Minor B Cleveland Indians, with Coaches Bob Heydet and Bret Sheffield (Robert_McKenzie)
9/10
Coach Carlos Quentin and the Mighty Mussels (Rookies) (Robert_McKenzie)
10/10
The Trash Pandas (Rookies), coaches Billy Burris, Shaun Williams and Brian Donnelly (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Little League kicked off its season with an Opening Day Ceremony and Home Derby Run March 13 at Ecke Sports Park. For more information on the league, visit www.ellbaseball.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.