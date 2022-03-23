San Dieguito Academy Foundation holds ‘A TAST of SDA’ benefit

The San Dieguito Academy Foundation hosted its 24th annual fundraiser to enrich all SDA students’ experience, celebrating 85 years of life at SDA.

“A TAST of SDA” was held March 19 at St. John Catholic Church and featured local restaurants, wineries, breweries, entertainment and more. New this year was an online auction that was live from March 11-17, auctioning off a number of fun and unique items to bid on to raise money for SDA students. Visit sdafoundation.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie