San Dieguito Academy Foundation holds ‘A TAST of SDA’ benefit
SDA Assistant Principal Jeremy Meadows, school board member Julie Bronstein, SDA Principal Adam Camacho, Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath, SDA Assistant Principal Katie Bendix (Robert_McKenzie)
SDA teacher/alumni Yoshiye LeaVesseur, Mike Ouimet, teacher/alumni Laura Bennett and alumni Luke Bennett (Robert_McKenzie)
Jennifer Zeglen, Kay McKenzie, Anastasia Arenda, Julie Brock, Vanessa Koenig (Robert_McKenzie)
Oonagh Shiels, SDAF board member Jennie Casazza, Lucas Casazza, Nick (representing www.thewaverly.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan and James Baxter, Solange Brill (Robert_McKenzie)
SDA Foundation board member Chandra Perry and Hilton Perry, Julie Brock (Robert_McKenzie)
Event Chair/SDA Foundation CFO Jolene Alldredge, Board President John Corcoran. ED Leslie Saldana (Robert_McKenzie)
The SDA student orchestra entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
Neal and Samara Tricarico, school board member Derrick Oien (Robert_McKenzie)
Teagan Zack, Sam Ullman, Bob Alldredge, Marc Alldredge, Donovan Weber, Cindy Fullmer (Robert_McKenzie)
School board member Julie Bronstein, alum Michelle Corcoran, Jessica Oien, Carrie Elwin (Robert_McKenzie)
Cassandra Alcala and Drew Michealson, representing www.UrbanPlates.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Alex and Stephanie Gile (Robert_McKenzie)
The San Dieguito Academy Foundation hosted its 24th annual fundraiser to enrich all SDA students’ experience, celebrating 85 years of life at SDA.
“A TAST of SDA” was held March 19 at St. John Catholic Church and featured local restaurants, wineries, breweries, entertainment and more. New this year was an online auction that was live from March 11-17, auctioning off a number of fun and unique items to bid on to raise money for SDA students. Visit sdafoundation.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
