Local Rotary Clubs gather to pick oranges to help feed people in need
Rotary Club members from Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach recently gathered to pick oranges at a Rancho Santa Fe estate and donated them to the Community Resource Center in Encinitas. (Jon Clark)
High school students participating in the Interact Club sponsored by the Rotary: Guitar Chanabua, Abbey Colvin, Zoe Torn, Cindy Reyes, Sophia Largent (Jon Clark)
Chris Davis and Marti Rosenberg from the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club (Jon Clark)
Oranges picked at the event to be donated to the Community Resource Center in Encinitas.
Encinitas Rotary Club members Verne Scholl and Kent Pollack (Interact chairman) (Jon Clark)
Mike Walsh (Encinitas Rotary), John O’Halloran (Solana Beach Eco Rotary), Bob Blumberg (Encinitas Rotary) (Jon Clark)
Verne Scholl and Daphne Fletcher from the Encinitas Rotary Club (Jon Clark)
The Encinitas Rotary, Encinitas Coastal Rotary, and Del Mar Eco Rotary Clubs came together March 26 to pick oranges for the Community Resource Center in Encinitas. The event took place at the historic Samuel Bingham House in Rancho Santa Fe, a Mission/Spanish Revival house designed by local architect legend Lilian Rice. The estate provides oranges free of charge to help nonprofit organizations feed the hungry with nutritious fruit.
Photos by Jon Clark
