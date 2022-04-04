La Costa Canyon hosts inclusion track meet
Inclusive event participants and helpers (Robert_McKenzie)
Many LCC students came out to support the runners (Robert_McKenzie)
Grace and Emi in the relay race (Robert_McKenzie)
Words of encouragement (Robert_McKenzie)
Smiles on the track (Robert_McKenzie)
Daniella Yacoubian, Rory Silcox, Rachel Coons, Abbey Banks, Emma Heiser (Robert_McKenzie)
Ryan, PE Teacher Ryan Otten (Robert_McKenzie)
Kiera Vick, Dexter, Gabby Marquez, Lindsay Lamorux (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls 100 meters start (Robert_McKenzie)
Alina is ready for the relay race (Robert_McKenzie)
Emi and Grace celebrate with a high five (Robert_McKenzie)
Stampede Squad Captain Nina Finch, Adaptive PE Coordinator Bailey Laoidow, Adaptive PE Teacher Kasey Galik, with student Ava (Robert_McKenzie)
Tatum Hartley, Fin, Caroline Whibbs (Robert_McKenzie)
Runners ready for the warm up lap (Robert_McKenzie)
Running with friends is fun (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls 100 meters start (Robert_McKenzie)
Cheering on helpers and runners (Robert_McKenzie)
La Crosse helpers (Robert_McKenzie)
Tesla Hunt and Maribel take a break (Robert_McKenzie)
An Inclusion Track & Field meet competition between La Costa Canyon and Sage Creek high schools was held March 31 at La Costa Canyon. The inclusion meet offers physically, mentally or emotionally challenged students an individualized physical experience to optimize motor and physical functioning.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
