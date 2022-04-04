North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day
K-9 Team Deputies Christopher Neufeld, Chuck Delacruz with Bruce, John Avedesian, Vanessa Kohmetscher (Robert_McKenzie)
Academy Recruit Training Officers Cedric Palencia and Heidi Curran, Lieutenant Chris Lawrence, with Bodhi, Coral, and Cannon (Robert_McKenzie)
Deputy David Drake and Oliver (Robert_McKenzie)
Special Enforcement Detail Deputy Peter Myers, the Gatto Family (Robert_McKenzie)
Lieutenant Chris Lawrence with William (Robert_McKenzie)
Suzanne Chabre, Jolyn, Celeste Demera (Robert_McKenzie)
The dogs were popular with the kids (Robert_McKenzie)
Deputy Neufeld and Deputy Kohnetscher demonstrate K-9 training drill (Robert_McKenzie)
Deputy Delacruz demonstrates drug sniffing training (Robert_McKenzie)
Mac and Max Moody (Robert_McKenzie)
Hunter and Ivy Jean check out the turret on the SWAT truck (Robert_McKenzie)
Samantha Marschall, Corporal Carlos Esquer, Corporal Jim Bennett, Dani Marschall, Samantha Taylor with Ivy Jean (Robert_McKenzie)
North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day took place April 3 at Encinitas Community Park.
The family event included crime prevention information, meetings with Sheriff’s deputies and K9s, a helicopter landing and takeoff, and displays of a variety of vehicles and equipment.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
