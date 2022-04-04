Advertisement
Photo Galleries

North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day

K-9 Team Deputies Christopher Neufeld, Chuck Delacruz with Bruce, John Avedesian, Vanessa Kohmetscher
1/12
K-9 Team Deputies Christopher Neufeld, Chuck Delacruz with Bruce, John Avedesian, Vanessa Kohmetscher  (Robert_McKenzie)
Academy Recruit Training Officers Cedric Palencia and Heidi Curran, Lieutenant Chris Lawrence, with Bodhi, Coral, and Cannon
2/12
Academy Recruit Training Officers Cedric Palencia and Heidi Curran, Lieutenant Chris Lawrence, with Bodhi, Coral, and Cannon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Deputy David Drake and Oliver
3/12
Deputy David Drake and Oliver  (Robert_McKenzie)
Special Enforcement Detail Deputy Peter Myers, the Gatto Family
4/12
Special Enforcement Detail Deputy Peter Myers, the Gatto Family  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lieutenant Chris Lawrence with William
5/12
Lieutenant Chris Lawrence with William  (Robert_McKenzie)
Suzanne Chabre, Jolyn, Celeste Demera
6/12
Suzanne Chabre, Jolyn, Celeste Demera  (Robert_McKenzie)
The dogs were popular with the kids
7/12
The dogs were popular with the kids  (Robert_McKenzie)
Deputy Neufeld and Deputy Kohnetscher demonstrate K-9 training drill
8/12
Deputy Neufeld and Deputy Kohnetscher demonstrate K-9 training drill  (Robert_McKenzie)
Deputy Delacruz demonstrates drug sniffing training
9/12
Deputy Delacruz demonstrates drug sniffing training  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mac and Max Moody
10/12
Mac and Max Moody  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hunter and Ivy Jean check out the turret on the SWAT truck
11/12
Hunter and Ivy Jean check out the turret on the SWAT truck  (Robert_McKenzie)
Samantha Marschall, Corporal Carlos Esquer, Corporal Jim Bennett, Dani Marschall, Samantha Taylor with Ivy Jean
12/12
Samantha Marschall, Corporal Carlos Esquer, Corporal Jim Bennett, Dani Marschall, Samantha Taylor with Ivy Jean  (Robert_McKenzie)
North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day took place April 3 at Encinitas Community Park.

The family event included crime prevention information, meetings with Sheriff’s deputies and K9s, a helicopter landing and takeoff, and displays of a variety of vehicles and equipment.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

