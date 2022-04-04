The family event included crime prevention information, meetings with Sheriff’s deputies and K9s, a helicopter landing and takeoff, and displays of a variety of vehicles and equipment.

North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day took place April 3 at Encinitas Community Park.

Hunter and Ivy Jean check out the turret on the SWAT truck (Robert_McKenzie)

The dogs were popular with the kids (Robert_McKenzie)

Academy Recruit Training Officers Cedric Palencia and Heidi Curran, Lieutenant Chris Lawrence, with Bodhi, Coral, and Cannon (Robert_McKenzie)

