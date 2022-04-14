The 14th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic took place April 4 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured food stations throughout the course, music, beverages, an opening ceremony, a banquet, live auction, raffle, prizes and more.

Operation Game On’s mission is to “provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for our returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities,” according to its website. For more information, visit operationgameon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark