38th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair

1/25
Scott and Stefanie Holthaus with Walker, Wyatt, and Kadence  (Robert_McKenzie)
2/25
The start of the egg hunt  (Robert_McKenzie)
3/25
Marianne Herrera, Rhea Herrera (www.ShopLahea.com), Halo Boyer, Cassidy Lawver, Vy Van Pelt  (Robert_McKenzie)
4/25
Aaron Smith with Alivia, Josh Serafin (www.artbyserafin.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
5/25
Scott and Jaimie Tanner, with Sydney and Coco  (Robert_McKenzie)
6/25
Volunteers and Parks & Rec staff help direct the visitors  (Robert_McKenzie)
7/25
At the Rancho Coastal Humane Society booth are Rick Starkman, Kelly Peters (Director of Community Relations), Kirk Malloy, and Josh Schwartz with Dioji  (Robert_McKenzie)
8/25
Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department  (Robert_McKenzie)
9/25
Grace Swanson (www.GourdsbyGrace.com), Lisa and Doug White, Terry and Bob Beck  (Robert_McKenzie)
10/25
Julie Meagher, Pam Stephens with Maddie  (Robert_McKenzie)
11/25
Karen and Kevin Longfellow, with Henry and John  (Robert_McKenzie)
12/25
Jon and Caroline Guntrip, with George and Jack  (Robert_McKenzie)
13/25
The Spring Steet Fair continues to be one the of most popular events in Encinitas  (Robert_McKenzie)
14/25
Donato and Luz Morales and their yummy Muscle Beach Sausages  (Robert_McKenzie)
15/25
Patricia Artymiuk (www.KindaBoujee.com), Sofia Hermanson, Alexandra Gmuer, Abigail Rummer  (Robert_McKenzie)
16/25
Dana Oliver (www.OliverandRoseart.etsy.com), Janell Bean  (Robert_McKenzie)
17/25
Elizabeth Gallaga with Ella Nicole  (Robert_McKenzie)
18/25
Getting a photo with the Easter Bunny  (Robert_McKenzie)
19/25
Jenny Clark with William and Callie  (Robert_McKenzie)
20/25
Ages 4 and under run for the eggs  (Robert_McKenzie)
21/25
Susan Lesan, Lyle Leverich, Luke Tesluk, Matt Rubel, Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz  (Robert_McKenzie)
22/25
Ryan and Britta Montano with Jake, Ann Bauer  (Robert_McKenzie)
23/25
Frances and Jake Osowski, with Ella and Evan  (Robert_McKenzie)
24/25
Bob Selhorst, Krista and Adam Selhorst with Xavier  (Robert_McKenzie)
25/25
Caroline Gorrie with Lucas  (Robert_McKenzie)
The 38th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair returned to downtown Encinitas April 9-10. The event featured more than 450 vendors, a Beer Garden, musical entertainment, kids’ rides and more.

The Spring Street Fair was presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Ting Internet.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

