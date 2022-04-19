38th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair
Scott and Stefanie Holthaus with Walker, Wyatt, and Kadence (Robert_McKenzie)
The start of the egg hunt (Robert_McKenzie)
Marianne Herrera, Rhea Herrera (www.ShopLahea.com), Halo Boyer, Cassidy Lawver, Vy Van Pelt (Robert_McKenzie)
Aaron Smith with Alivia, Josh Serafin (www.artbyserafin.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Jaimie Tanner, with Sydney and Coco (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers and Parks & Rec staff help direct the visitors (Robert_McKenzie)
At the Rancho Coastal Humane Society booth are Rick Starkman, Kelly Peters (Director of Community Relations), Kirk Malloy, and Josh Schwartz with Dioji (Robert_McKenzie)
Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (Robert_McKenzie)
Grace Swanson (www.GourdsbyGrace.com), Lisa and Doug White, Terry and Bob Beck (Robert_McKenzie)
Julie Meagher, Pam Stephens with Maddie (Robert_McKenzie)
Karen and Kevin Longfellow, with Henry and John (Robert_McKenzie)
Jon and Caroline Guntrip, with George and Jack (Robert_McKenzie)
The Spring Steet Fair continues to be one the of most popular events in Encinitas (Robert_McKenzie)
Donato and Luz Morales and their yummy Muscle Beach Sausages (Robert_McKenzie)
Patricia Artymiuk (www.KindaBoujee.com), Sofia Hermanson, Alexandra Gmuer, Abigail Rummer (Robert_McKenzie)
Dana Oliver (www.OliverandRoseart.etsy.com), Janell Bean (Robert_McKenzie)
Elizabeth Gallaga with Ella Nicole (Robert_McKenzie)
Getting a photo with the Easter Bunny (Robert_McKenzie)
Jenny Clark with William and Callie (Robert_McKenzie)
Ages 4 and under run for the eggs (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Lesan, Lyle Leverich, Luke Tesluk, Matt Rubel, Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz (Robert_McKenzie)
Ryan and Britta Montano with Jake, Ann Bauer (Robert_McKenzie)
Frances and Jake Osowski, with Ella and Evan (Robert_McKenzie)
Bob Selhorst, Krista and Adam Selhorst with Xavier (Robert_McKenzie)
Caroline Gorrie with Lucas (Robert_McKenzie)
The 38th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair returned to downtown Encinitas April 9-10. The event featured more than 450 vendors, a Beer Garden, musical entertainment, kids’ rides and more.
The Spring Street Fair was presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Ting Internet.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
