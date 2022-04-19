Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt
1/14
Ages 4 and under run for the eggs (Robert_McKenzie)
2/14
The start of the egg hunt (Robert_McKenzie)
3/14
Volunteers and Parks & Rec staff help direct the visitors (Robert_McKenzie)
4/14
Scott and Jaimie Tanner, with Sydney and Coco (Robert_McKenzie)
5/14
Scott and Stefanie Holthaus with Walker, Wyatt, and Kadence (Robert_McKenzie)
6/14
Jenny Clark with William and Callie (Robert_McKenzie)
7/14
Ryan and Britta Montano with Jake, Ann Bauer (Robert_McKenzie)
8/14
Bob Selhorst, Krista and Adam Selhorst with Xavier (Robert_McKenzie)
9/14
Getting a photo with the Easter Bunny (Robert_McKenzie)
10/14
Caroline Gorrie with Lucas (Robert_McKenzie)
11/14
Brad Hanson, Brooks, James, Parks & Rec Commissioners Courtney Lapin, Ross Ridder, and Steven Winters (Robert_McKenzie)
12/14
Elizabeth Gallaga with Ella Nicole (Robert_McKenzie)
13/14
Eric Fetty with Jacob (Robert_McKenzie)
14/14
Frances and Jake Osowski, with Ella and Evan (Robert_McKenzie)
Families enjoyed a fun-filled event April 16 at the Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department’s Spring Egg Hunt held at Encinitas Community Park.
In addition to the popular egg hunt, the event featured Kathryn the Grape live in concert.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.