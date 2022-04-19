Advertisement
Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt

Ages 4 and under run for the eggs
1/14
Ages 4 and under run for the eggs  (Robert_McKenzie)
The start of the egg hunt
2/14
The start of the egg hunt  (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers and Parks & Rec staff help direct the visitors
3/14
Volunteers and Parks & Rec staff help direct the visitors  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Jaimie Tanner, with Sydney and Coco
4/14
Scott and Jaimie Tanner, with Sydney and Coco  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Stefanie Holthaus with Walker, Wyatt, and Kadence
5/14
Scott and Stefanie Holthaus with Walker, Wyatt, and Kadence  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jenny Clark with William and Callie
6/14
Jenny Clark with William and Callie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ryan and Britta Montano with Jake, Ann Bauer
7/14
Ryan and Britta Montano with Jake, Ann Bauer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bob Selhorst, Krista and Adam Selhorst with Xavier
8/14
Bob Selhorst, Krista and Adam Selhorst with Xavier  (Robert_McKenzie)
Getting a photo with the Easter Bunny
9/14
Getting a photo with the Easter Bunny  (Robert_McKenzie)
Caroline Gorrie with Lucas
10/14
Caroline Gorrie with Lucas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brad Hanson, Brooks, James, Parks & Rec Commissioners Courtney Lapin, Ross Ridder, and Steven Winters
11/14
Brad Hanson, Brooks, James, Parks & Rec Commissioners Courtney Lapin, Ross Ridder, and Steven Winters  (Robert_McKenzie)
Elizabeth Gallaga with Ella Nicole
12/14
Elizabeth Gallaga with Ella Nicole  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eric Fetty with Jacob
13/14
Eric Fetty with Jacob  (Robert_McKenzie)
Frances and Jake Osowski, with Ella and Evan
14/14
Frances and Jake Osowski, with Ella and Evan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Families enjoyed a fun-filled event April 16 at the Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department’s Spring Egg Hunt held at Encinitas Community Park.

In addition to the popular egg hunt, the event featured Kathryn the Grape live in concert.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

