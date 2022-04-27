Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Community Resource Center holds ‘Tea by the Sea’ benefit event

Lynne Calkins, Phyllis Chase, Wendy Peterson, Julie Jones, Barbara Pasquale
1/13
Lynne Calkins, Phyllis Chase, Wendy Peterson, Julie Jones, Barbara Pasquale  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz, CRC Chief Philanthropy Officer Debbie Murray, Chief Executive Office John Van Cleef
2/13
Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz, CRC Chief Philanthropy Officer Debbie Murray, Chief Executive Office John Van Cleef  (Robert_McKenzie)
CRC CEO John Van Cleef, Libby Van Cleef
3/13
CRC CEO John Van Cleef, Libby Van Cleef  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jane Sanders, Linda Durham, Laura King, Diana Miles
4/13
Jane Sanders, Linda Durham, Laura King, Diana Miles  (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers Susan Greene and Donna Jones
5/13
Volunteers Susan Greene and Donna Jones  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event committee members Katrina Dodson, Carla Anderson, Amy Larson
6/13
Event committee members Katrina Dodson, Carla Anderson, Amy Larson  (Robert_McKenzie)
June Collins, Anna Marie Howard, Carol Sharpe
7/13
June Collins, Anna Marie Howard, Carol Sharpe  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marti Manning, Lynda Detweiler-Newcomb, Carol Prichard, Kathi Strozza, Carolyn Cope, Deb Mitchell
8/13
Marti Manning, Lynda Detweiler-Newcomb, Carol Prichard, Kathi Strozza, Carolyn Cope, Deb Mitchell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Paula Salem, Gail Carroll, Trudy Kranz, Colleen Sheehan. Seated: Terri Fox, Ceci Filter, Lisa Wood, Ria Scoma
9/13
Standing: Paula Salem, Gail Carroll, Trudy Kranz, Colleen Sheehan. Seated: Terri Fox, Ceci Filter, Lisa Wood, Ria Scoma  (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Kerry Harmon, Catherine Magana. Seated: Darlene Whorley, Judith Ortega
10/13
Standing: Kerry Harmon, Catherine Magana. Seated: Darlene Whorley, Judith Ortega  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alana Schuller, Lisa Shafer, Rosemary Perlmeter
11/13
Alana Schuller, Lisa Shafer, Rosemary Perlmeter  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Lesan, Erin Newton
12/13
Susan Lesan, Erin Newton  (Robert_McKenzie)
Laura Pruitt, Jean Houts, Teri Haskins
13/13
Laura Pruitt, Jean Houts, Teri Haskins  (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Times
Share

Community Resource Center’s (CRC) 27th annual tea fundraiser, Tea by the Sea, took place on April 23 at the Encinitas Community Center. The event benefits CRC’s domestic violence program as well as all its wraparound services that provide food, housing, counseling and legal advocacy to those who are experiencing hunger, homelessness or hurt in the community.

The event included a silent auction, raffle, afternoon tea service and a short program featuring a presentation by Summer Stephan, San Diego County District Attorney.

Visit crcncc.org for more information.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement