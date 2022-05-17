Advertisement
Battle of the Bands

The Last Resort performing  (Robert_McKenzie)
Juvenile Seagulls, featuring Noah Venable, Squish Birch, Sal Peckham, Grayson Schliff  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ellie & I performing  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ellie & I, featuring Ellie Clark and Isaac Kiedrowski  (Robert_McKenzie)
Monkey Jam family and friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
Children of the Monkey Fist band members Billy, Julian, Roman, Biruk  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rowan McFadden, Isla Scheibe, Fiona Austin  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-battle051522-03.jpg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Laura Iredell with Rocco, Lilianna, and Juliette, Alyssa Panichella with Livia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jen Venable, Casey Venable, Kathy Vandenburgh, Sara Vandenburgh  (Robert_McKenzie)
CDME band members Ethan, Cameron, Mason, Dylan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Leucadia 101 President Kevin Doyle, board member/event organizer Michael Corrales Schmitt, office manager Aileen Herrera  (Robert_McKenzie)
Local young musicians competed for a spot on May 15 at this year’s Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival.

Held at Seaweed & Gravel, each band had 20 minutes on stage to impress the judges and audience. At the end of the concert, the judges chose the winner.

Visit Leucadia101.com.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

