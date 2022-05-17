Battle of the Bands
1/12
The Last Resort performing (Robert_McKenzie)
2/12
Juvenile Seagulls, featuring Noah Venable, Squish Birch, Sal Peckham, Grayson Schliff (Robert_McKenzie)
3/12
Ellie & I performing (Robert_McKenzie)
4/12
Ellie & I, featuring Ellie Clark and Isaac Kiedrowski (Robert_McKenzie)
5/12
Monkey Jam family and friends (Robert_McKenzie)
6/12
Children of the Monkey Fist band members Billy, Julian, Roman, Biruk (Robert_McKenzie)
7/12
Rowan McFadden, Isla Scheibe, Fiona Austin (Robert_McKenzie)
8/12
cm-battle051522-03.jpg (Robert_McKenzie)
9/12
Laura Iredell with Rocco, Lilianna, and Juliette, Alyssa Panichella with Livia (Robert_McKenzie)
10/12
Jen Venable, Casey Venable, Kathy Vandenburgh, Sara Vandenburgh (Robert_McKenzie)
11/12
CDME band members Ethan, Cameron, Mason, Dylan (Robert_McKenzie)
12/12
Leucadia 101 President Kevin Doyle, board member/event organizer Michael Corrales Schmitt, office manager Aileen Herrera (Robert_McKenzie)
Local young musicians competed for a spot on May 15 at this year’s Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival.
Held at Seaweed & Gravel, each band had 20 minutes on stage to impress the judges and audience. At the end of the concert, the judges chose the winner.
Visit Leucadia101.com.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.