Beloved’s Garden of Oneness Celebration

Artist Abi Ghorbani, and student/artist Nas Z.
Artist Abi Ghorbani, and student/artist Nas Z.
Standing: Stage Directors Shahed Zarabi and Behrooz Afrakhan, Admin Sheri Khodadadi, event organizer Odet Nazarian, audio volunteers Ed Selbe and Mashhoud Zarabi, Seated: San Diego Director/speaker Farnaz Khoromi, volunteer Soraya Behbehani, Creative Director Soori McEachern, welcome committee volunteer Nahid Selbe
Sharon Delphenich, Judy Michell, Diann Jewett
Jennifeer Albrent, Amanda Wirtz Rosolowski
Jennifeer Albrent, Amanda Wirtz Rosolowski
Artist Cheryl Ehlers
Sepi Tafreshi with Nirvana
Amar Bani Ghai, Gurpreet Singh
Karleen Schwander, Nicole Riel (CIHS)
Violinist Bethany Grace
Violinist Bethany Grace
Unnatural Numbers musicians Clayton Payne and Ryan Fischer
Lili Taghavi, Nikfar Bahadorni, Zafar Kassai
Lili Taghavi, Nikfar Bahadorni, Zafar Kassai
Beloved’s Garden of Oneness Celebration, a multi-cultural event promoting unity, peace, love and inclusivity, was held May 14, as part of Art Night, at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. The event featured an art exhibition and reception, multicultural and interfaith music, dance, poetry, Sufi Art displays, guest speakers, ethnic food and more. The program also included unveiling the Community Collaborative Oneness sculpture, made of hundreds of messages received from the public on the themes of unity. Beloved’s Garden of Oneness exhibit, which features 11 artists, will stay on view in Encinitas until June 30.

The event was sponsored by the San Diego and Los Angeles M.T.O Shamaghsoudi Schools of Islamic Sufism, a global nonprofit organization. Other participants: California Institute for Human Science, Pacific Beach Interfaith Coalition, SDIMA, Poway Interfaith Team, Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, Salaam, Encinitas Ballet Company and other nonprofit humanitarian and peace organizations.

