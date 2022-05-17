Beloved’s Garden of Oneness Celebration, a multi-cultural event promoting unity, peace, love and inclusivity, was held May 14, as part of Art Night, at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. The event featured an art exhibition and reception, multicultural and interfaith music, dance, poetry, Sufi Art displays, guest speakers, ethnic food and more. The program also included unveiling the Community Collaborative Oneness sculpture, made of hundreds of messages received from the public on the themes of unity. Beloved’s Garden of Oneness exhibit, which features 11 artists, will stay on view in Encinitas until June 30.

The event was sponsored by the San Diego and Los Angeles M.T.O Shamaghsoudi Schools of Islamic Sufism, a global nonprofit organization. Other participants: California Institute for Human Science, Pacific Beach Interfaith Coalition, SDIMA, Poway Interfaith Team, Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, Salaam, Encinitas Ballet Company and other nonprofit humanitarian and peace organizations.