3,000 balls drop from the sky, event raises $47,500

Members and guests at the annual ball drop
Marianella and Chris Davis, Isabella, Crystal Davis and Sergio Castro
Secretary Carol Satterstrom, $1000 ball drop winner Katie Benson, Fundraising chair/event coordinator Gretchen Miller
Secretary Carol Satterstrom, Richard Brocchini, Sienna, Karen Harrington
President Marti Rosenberg, Fundraising chair/event coordinator Gretchen Miller, Councilmember Joe Mosca, President Elect Vembra Holnagel
Helicopter pilot with Past President and ball dropper Karen Heffron
Chris and Kelley Melton, Denise Polito, Sandi Cesare
Visiting RSF Rotarian Ole Praham, Encinitas Coastal Rotarians Linda Kitchens, Jan Dickieson
Tom Harvey, Fundraising chair/event coordinator Gretchen Miller, Dennis Reese, Pastor Bill Harman
Helicopter departing after the drop
The judges measuring closest to the hole on the drop. This year featured a hole in one
Lauren Silverman, Kim Lange, Richard Brocchini, President Marti and Adam Rosenberg, Past President Karen Heffron, Marla Elliott
Cindy and Mario Yco, President Elect Vembra and Dave Holnagel, Randi and Marissa Coopersmith
Helicopter pilot and ball dropper Kim Lang
Members, guests, family and friends gathered at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course on May 7 for the Encinitas Coastal Rotary 6th Annual Golf Ball Drop for charity. The event featured numbered golf balls dropped from a helicopter with the closest balls to the hole winning up to $2,000. Also, 21 beautiful gift baskets full of interesting and various items such as a trip to Tahiti were also a big hit with the guests. New this year, the event also featured a putting contest. The event raised funds to benefit the Navy SEALs Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Griset Branch, the Community Resource Center, and Just in Time For Foster Youth.

Encinitas Coastal Rotary meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana & Seafood. Learn more about the Rotary Club at www.encinitascoastalrotary.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

