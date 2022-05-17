3,000 balls drop from the sky, event raises $47,500
Members, guests, family and friends gathered at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course on May 7 for the Encinitas Coastal Rotary 6th Annual Golf Ball Drop for charity. The event featured numbered golf balls dropped from a helicopter with the closest balls to the hole winning up to $2,000. Also, 21 beautiful gift baskets full of interesting and various items such as a trip to Tahiti were also a big hit with the guests. New this year, the event also featured a putting contest. The event raised funds to benefit the Navy SEALs Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Griset Branch, the Community Resource Center, and Just in Time For Foster Youth.
Encinitas Coastal Rotary meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana & Seafood. Learn more about the Rotary Club at www.encinitascoastalrotary.org.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
