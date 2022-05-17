Taste of Cardiff
1/17
Participants enjoying the food and music of the evening (Robert_McKenzie)
2/17
Volunteers Susan Hays (former Cardiff 101 Vice President) and Teresa Barth (former Encinitas Mayor) (Robert_McKenzie)
3/17
Sam and Kacie from Sip Stop Ashland Hard Seltzer, serve Erin Gillbank (Robert_McKenzie)
4/17
The lines were long but moved quickly at this sold out event (Robert_McKenzie)
5/17
Seaside Market chefs (Robert_McKenzie)
6/17
Ella Roden, Torrey Wallace, and Melody Smith at Ki’s (Robert_McKenzie)
7/17
Monica and Julia at Seaside Market serve sweets to Sienna and Richard Brocchini (Robert_McKenzie)
8/17
Angela and Rob Pretel, Conrad and Jen Baumgartner at Tower 13 (Robert_McKenzie)
9/17
VG Donut & Bakery owners Megan Ryan and Joe Mettee (Robert_McKenzie)
10/17
Sierra Willis, Brynja Rotsheck, Sophia Hildreth, Joe Zimmerer at Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana & Seafood (Robert_McKenzie)
11/17
Catherine Pope, Caeli Vanderstuyf, Riley Logsdon, at Ashland Hard Seltzer (Robert_McKenzie)
12/17
Dejo, Camryn, and Mikey at East Coast Pizza (Robert_McKenzie)
13/17
Ben and Chelsea Harrington, Hannah and Tyler Kern (Robert_McKenzie)
14/17
Midnight Ride was one many groups providing fun sip music (Robert_McKenzie)
15/17
Debbie Stranton and Kristina King enjoy music by Friction (Robert_McKenzie)
16/17
Encinitas Council member Joy Lyndes, Irene Pyun (Robert_McKenzie)
17/17
Fran Caropreso, Frankee Caropreso, and Jackie Ralph at Best Pizza & Brew (Robert_McKenzie)
The annual Taste of Cardiff, presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street, took place May 5 on Cinco de Mayo in downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Restaurant Row. The fiesta featured great food from a variety of restaurants, drinks, live music, and photos with friends in a vintage camera camper. Visit cardiff101.com.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.