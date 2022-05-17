Advertisement
Taste of Cardiff

Participants enjoying the food and music of the evening  (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers Susan Hays (former Cardiff 101 Vice President) and Teresa Barth (former Encinitas Mayor)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sam and Kacie from Sip Stop Ashland Hard Seltzer, serve Erin Gillbank  (Robert_McKenzie)
The lines were long but moved quickly at this sold out event  (Robert_McKenzie)
Seaside Market chefs  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ella Roden, Torrey Wallace, and Melody Smith at Ki’s  (Robert_McKenzie)
Monica and Julia at Seaside Market serve sweets to Sienna and Richard Brocchini  (Robert_McKenzie)
Angela and Rob Pretel, Conrad and Jen Baumgartner at Tower 13  (Robert_McKenzie)
VG Donut & Bakery owners Megan Ryan and Joe Mettee  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sierra Willis, Brynja Rotsheck, Sophia Hildreth, Joe Zimmerer at Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana & Seafood  (Robert_McKenzie)
Catherine Pope, Caeli Vanderstuyf, Riley Logsdon, at Ashland Hard Seltzer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dejo, Camryn, and Mikey at East Coast Pizza  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ben and Chelsea Harrington, Hannah and Tyler Kern  (Robert_McKenzie)
Midnight Ride was one many groups providing fun sip music  (Robert_McKenzie)
Debbie Stranton and Kristina King enjoy music by Friction  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Council member Joy Lyndes, Irene Pyun  (Robert_McKenzie)
Fran Caropreso, Frankee Caropreso, and Jackie Ralph at Best Pizza & Brew  (Robert_McKenzie)
The annual Taste of Cardiff, presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street, took place May 5 on Cinco de Mayo in downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Restaurant Row. The fiesta featured great food from a variety of restaurants, drinks, live music, and photos with friends in a vintage camera camper. Visit cardiff101.com.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

