Encinitas Cruise Nights returns May 19

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association kicked off its 23rd annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights May 19. The events include new and familiar car clubs and local live bands. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More information at www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

Photos by Robert McKenzie