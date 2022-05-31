Advertisement
Encinitas Cruise Nights returns May 19

Classic car collectors club friends and family
Classic car collectors club friends and family
Shanna and Jeff Johnson (JEJCustoms.com)
Shanna and Jeff Johnson (JEJCustoms.com)
Classic Vespas
Classic Vespas
Cadillac Fringe entertained the crowd
Cadillac Fringe entertained the crowd
Cal Patronaggio and his classic Shelby, Klaus Reichardt, Lawrence Sher, Gary Samad
Cal Patronaggio and his classic Shelby, Klaus Reichardt, Lawrence Sher, Gary Samad
Immaculately restored classics
Immaculately restored classics
Jenny Whibbs, Maggie Whibbs, Vinnie Whibbs, David Babcock, with their classic Mustang
Jenny Whibbs, Maggie Whibbs, Vinnie Whibbs, David Babcock, with their classic Mustang
The Sea Monks performed at the Encinitas 101 offices
The Sea Monks performed at the Encinitas 101 offices
Event organizers Encinitas 101, with Board President Dave Peck, Executive Director Irene Pyun, and board member Bart Smith
Event organizers Encinitas 101, with Board President Dave Peck, Executive Director Irene Pyun, and board member Bart Smith
Woodies are always well represented
Woodies are always well represented
1974 Bronco with Tim Vallecorsa, Sally Binney, Logan Vallecorsa, Ann Binney, Mark Binney
1974 Bronco with Tim Vallecorsa, Sally Binney, Logan Vallecorsa, Ann Binney, Mark Binney
Erik Edwards and Toye Martindale admire the 1959 truck owned by Jesse Campos family since it was new
Erik Edwards and Toye Martindale admire the 1959 truck owned by Jesse Campos family since it was new
Brent Lopes, Aiden Renaldo with his 1973 Bronco
Brent Lopes, Aiden Renaldo with his 1973 Bronco
A beautiful custom
A beautiful custom
The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association kicked off its 23rd annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights May 19. The events include new and familiar car clubs and local live bands. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More information at www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

