Memorial Day Tribute held at American Legion in Encinitas
1/10
Guests & Attendees (Robert_McKenzie)
2/10
Troop 777 and Cub Scout Pack 772 presented the Colors (Robert_McKenzie)
3/10
Event speakers Encinitas City Councilmember Tony Kranz, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear (Robert_McKenzie)
4/10
Steve Scholfield (E Board member/facilities manager), Robert Partlow (Director of #416 Riders), George Serhan (2nd Vice Commander), Steve Lewandowski (Past Commander/Master of Ceremonies), Peter-Rolf Ohnstad (Post Commander) (Robert_McKenzie)
5/10
Memorial Day event attendees and veterans (Robert_McKenzie)
6/10
WWII B24 Air Flight Engineer Gunner Arthur Harris who served in Europe, WWII Sonar Operator Arnold Fernandes who served on the Coast Guard Cutter Aurora in the Aleutian Islands (Robert_McKenzie)
7/10
Memorial to recent military members killed in action (Robert_McKenzie)
8/10
National Anthem vocalist/San Diego Opera member Jim Boydston, Post Chaplain Tim Cronin, SAL Officer Commander Ron Borunda, Bugler Gretchen Heffler (Robert_McKenzie)
9/10
Master of Ceremonies reminded the guests that Memorial Day is a solemn holiday honoring military members who gave their lives in service to the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
10/10
Master of Ceremonies Steve Lewandowski reminded the guests that Memorial Day is a solemn holiday honoring military who gave their lives in service to the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
American Legion Post 416 and Encinitas Elk’s Lodge 2243 held a Memorial Day Tribute May 30 “honoring the men and women who gave their lives in military service for the United States of America.” The event was held at the American Legion San Dieguito Post 416.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.