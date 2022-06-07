Advertisement
LCC Class of 2022

Dani, Peyton, Kayla, Maddy, Brooke, Ava
Jonas, TJ, Maddie, Scudder, Hunter, Will
Marina, Macy, Jacky
Kennedy, Teal, Hudson, Avery, Sophie
Anna, Tori, Camille, Hannah
Graduates
John, Avery, Logan, Bane, Sean, Romeo
Paige, Emma
Class of 2022
Sophia, Science teacher Geoffrey Tobias, Alina, Bryce, Special Education teacher Jennifer Havlat
London, Jenna, Addy, Ryan, Rihely, Ally
Lucas, Tabrezia, Chloe, Ethan, Maddy
Taylor, Jozette, Sophia, Karlie, Andreas
Taylor, Brooke, John, Kylie, Elin
Ashlynn and Cooper
Andrew, Sam, Wesley, Will, Scott
La Costa Canyon students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 3 at LCC.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

