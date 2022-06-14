Advertisement
Grauer School students hold ‘March on Moonlight’’

Neil Minton, Misty OHealy, Kathy Minton, Julie Nolan, Nancy Hardwick, Marsha Noble
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Gina Filipelli, Nancy Lambuth, Barbara Ahlquist, Sharon Will, Ginni Davis, Barbara Anderson
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Marcher with link to Moms Demand Action
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Former San Diego Democratic Party Chair Francine Busby, Congressman Mike Levin, Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Team Enough National Chapter Coordinator/event co-organizer Stephan Abrams, Grauer teacher Tricia Valeski, event co-organizers Lucy Stockton and Tahlia Fisch, North County San Diego Team Enough participant Kara Chine
Attendees at the March on Moonlight, organized by Grauer School students in support of ending gun violence
Grauer students Makela Reid, Tahlia Fisch
Congressman Mike Levin (3rd from left), Team Enough National Chapter Coordinator/event co-organizer Stephan Abrams (2nd from right), with Grauer student organizers and supporters
Attendees at the March on Moonlight, organized by Grauer School students in support of ending gun violence
Marchers with signs
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Lea Durand, Judy Schneider, Nicole Gereaux, Sandy Gereaux, Tina Zucker
Congressman Mike Levin speaks at the March on Moonlight, an event in solidarity with March For Our Lives 2022
Attendees at the March on Moonlight, organized by Grauer School students in support of ending gun violence
Marchers with signs
Congressman Mike Levin leads the March on Moonlight, a call to action for the nations leaders to finally address the issue of gun violence in America
Congressman Mike Levin spoke of the anxiety he felt dropping his own kids off at school after the tragedy at Uvalde
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States
Congressman Mike Levin addresses the attendees
The Grauer School students held a public “March on Moonlight’’ June 11 in solidarity with March For Our Lives 2022, Team ENOUGH, and young people in Encinitas and across the country, who called on this nation’s leaders to finally address the issue of gun violence in America. Representative Mike Levin opened the event with brief remarks and a call to action.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

