Grauer School students hold ‘March on Moonlight’’
1/26
Neil Minton, Misty OHealy, Kathy Minton, Julie Nolan, Nancy Hardwick, Marsha Noble (Robert_McKenzie)
2/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
3/26
Gina Filipelli, Nancy Lambuth, Barbara Ahlquist, Sharon Will, Ginni Davis, Barbara Anderson (Robert_McKenzie)
4/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
5/26
Marcher with link to Moms Demand Action (Robert_McKenzie)
6/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
7/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
8/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
9/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
10/26
Former San Diego Democratic Party Chair Francine Busby, Congressman Mike Levin, Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz (Robert_McKenzie)
11/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
12/26
Team Enough National Chapter Coordinator/event co-organizer Stephan Abrams, Grauer teacher Tricia Valeski, event co-organizers Lucy Stockton and Tahlia Fisch, North County San Diego Team Enough participant Kara Chine (Robert_McKenzie)
13/26
Attendees at the March on Moonlight, organized by Grauer School students in support of ending gun violence (Robert_McKenzie)
14/26
Grauer students Makela Reid, Tahlia Fisch (Robert_McKenzie)
15/26
Congressman Mike Levin (3rd from left), Team Enough National Chapter Coordinator/event co-organizer Stephan Abrams (2nd from right), with Grauer student organizers and supporters (Robert_McKenzie)
16/26
Attendees at the March on Moonlight, organized by Grauer School students in support of ending gun violence (Robert_McKenzie)
17/26
Marchers with signs (Robert_McKenzie)
18/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
19/26
Lea Durand, Judy Schneider, Nicole Gereaux, Sandy Gereaux, Tina Zucker (Robert_McKenzie)
20/26
Congressman Mike Levin speaks at the March on Moonlight, an event in solidarity with March For Our Lives 2022 (Robert_McKenzie)
21/26
Attendees at the March on Moonlight, organized by Grauer School students in support of ending gun violence (Robert_McKenzie)
22/26
Marchers with signs (Robert_McKenzie)
23/26
Congressman Mike Levin leads the March on Moonlight, a call to action for the nations leaders to finally address the issue of gun violence in America (Robert_McKenzie)
24/26
Congressman Mike Levin spoke of the anxiety he felt dropping his own kids off at school after the tragedy at Uvalde (Robert_McKenzie)
25/26
Marchers supporting legislative action to end gun violence in the United States (Robert_McKenzie)
26/26
Congressman Mike Levin addresses the attendees (Robert_McKenzie)
The Grauer School students held a public “March on Moonlight’’ June 11 in solidarity with March For Our Lives 2022, Team ENOUGH, and young people in Encinitas and across the country, who called on this nation’s leaders to finally address the issue of gun violence in America. Representative Mike Levin opened the event with brief remarks and a call to action.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.