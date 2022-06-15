Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

19th annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival

Katie DePaolo, Lauren Garvey, Sue Otto, Hollie Chamberlin of CarlsbadCookieCompany.com
1/17
Katie DePaolo, Lauren Garvey, Sue Otto, Hollie Chamberlin of CarlsbadCookieCompany.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Honoree Tom Swanson, Past Chair Richard Houk, Event Director/Rotary President Sherry Yardley, Past Rotary President Jerry Marazoni, Rotarian Steve McQuerry
2/17
Honoree Tom Swanson, Past Chair Richard Houk, Event Director/Rotary President Sherry Yardley, Past Rotary President Jerry Marazoni, Rotarian Steve McQuerry  (Robert_McKenzie)
Greg and Missy Post of Rotary beneficiary www.AmandaPostFoundation.com
3/17
Greg and Missy Post of Rotary beneficiary www.AmandaPostFoundation.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Leslie Vaughan, Rotarian Blair and Karen Gibb, Dana Cleff
4/17
Leslie Vaughan, Rotarian Blair and Karen Gibb, Dana Cleff  (Robert_McKenzie)
Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, Honoree Tom Swanson, Cipriano Vargas (representing San Diego Board Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer)
5/17
Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, Honoree Tom Swanson, Cipriano Vargas (representing San Diego Board Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz, David Meyer and Lizbeth Ecke, Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca
6/17
Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz, David Meyer and Lizbeth Ecke, Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marin Durrenberger, Sarah Spry, Christy Lang of GOODONYA
7/17
Marin Durrenberger, Sarah Spry, Christy Lang of GOODONYA  (Robert_McKenzie)
Christine Miller of Foodieamor.com, Toni and David DAndrea
8/17
Christine Miller of Foodieamor.com, Toni and David DAndrea  (Robert_McKenzie)
Since beginning in 2003, the Wine & Food Festival has become one of the most popular events in Encinitas
9/17
Since beginning in 2003, the Wine & Food Festival has become one of the most popular events in Encinitas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoy wine on the golf course
10/17
Guests enjoy wine on the golf course  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas 101 Executive Director Irene Pyun, Event Director/Rotary President Sherry Yardley, Event co-chair Merv Miller, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, event co-chair John Osborne
11/17
Encinitas 101 Executive Director Irene Pyun, Event Director/Rotary President Sherry Yardley, Event co-chair Merv Miller, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, event co-chair John Osborne  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sponsor Ingrid and Olivier Pasco, Tracy Berger and Jovette Estrellado of Cellar Select sponsor Peterson & Price
12/17
Sponsor Ingrid and Olivier Pasco, Tracy Berger and Jovette Estrellado of Cellar Select sponsor Peterson & Price  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hitesh and Niketa Patel, Diane and Neal Openshaw, Nate and Lindsay Bear
13/17
Hitesh and Niketa Patel, Diane and Neal Openshaw, Nate and Lindsay Bear  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maria and Navy Lieutenant Santino Alteri with Francesca, sponsors Susan and Michael Curren
14/17
Maria and Navy Lieutenant Santino Alteri with Francesca, sponsors Susan and Michael Curren  (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Nyberg, Steve Slayton, Daphne Davis
15/17
Linda Nyberg, Steve Slayton, Daphne Davis  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sarah Spry of GOODONYA explains her wine to a guest
16/17
Sarah Spry of GOODONYA explains her wine to a guest  (Robert_McKenzie)
Norma and Danny Salzhandler, Lia Strell
17/17
Norma and Danny Salzhandler, Lia Strell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The Encinitas Rotary and Ting Internet hosted the 19th annual Wine & Food Festival June 4 at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, benefiting local charities. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy tastings and sips from local wineries, breweries and restaurants, live music and a silent auction. Visit encinitaswinefestival.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement