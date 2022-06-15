19th annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival
Katie DePaolo, Lauren Garvey, Sue Otto, Hollie Chamberlin of CarlsbadCookieCompany.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Honoree Tom Swanson, Past Chair Richard Houk, Event Director/Rotary President Sherry Yardley, Past Rotary President Jerry Marazoni, Rotarian Steve McQuerry (Robert_McKenzie)
Greg and Missy Post of Rotary beneficiary www.AmandaPostFoundation.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Leslie Vaughan, Rotarian Blair and Karen Gibb, Dana Cleff (Robert_McKenzie)
Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, Honoree Tom Swanson, Cipriano Vargas (representing San Diego Board Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer) (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz, David Meyer and Lizbeth Ecke, Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca (Robert_McKenzie)
Marin Durrenberger, Sarah Spry, Christy Lang of GOODONYA (Robert_McKenzie)
Christine Miller of Foodieamor.com, Toni and David DAndrea (Robert_McKenzie)
Since beginning in 2003, the Wine & Food Festival has become one of the most popular events in Encinitas (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoy wine on the golf course (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas 101 Executive Director Irene Pyun, Event Director/Rotary President Sherry Yardley, Event co-chair Merv Miller, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, event co-chair John Osborne (Robert_McKenzie)
Sponsor Ingrid and Olivier Pasco, Tracy Berger and Jovette Estrellado of Cellar Select sponsor Peterson & Price (Robert_McKenzie)
Hitesh and Niketa Patel, Diane and Neal Openshaw, Nate and Lindsay Bear (Robert_McKenzie)
Maria and Navy Lieutenant Santino Alteri with Francesca, sponsors Susan and Michael Curren (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Nyberg, Steve Slayton, Daphne Davis (Robert_McKenzie)
Sarah Spry of GOODONYA explains her wine to a guest (Robert_McKenzie)
Norma and Danny Salzhandler, Lia Strell (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Rotary and Ting Internet hosted the 19th annual Wine & Food Festival June 4 at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, benefiting local charities. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy tastings and sips from local wineries, breweries and restaurants, live music and a silent auction. Visit encinitaswinefestival.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
