2022 Switchfoot Bro Am

The Switchfoot Bro Am returned live and in-person June 18 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. The event featured a community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun and live music. Founded by the band Switchfoot in 2005, the event gives back to the hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians and rallies the community to help kids who might need help. This year’s beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School and Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie