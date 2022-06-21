2022 Switchfoot Bro Am
1/14
Judges stand and staging area (Robert_McKenzie)
2/14
Pro surfer Damien Hobgood, Marshall Garcia, paramedic Ian Garcia, lifeguard Dylan Stephenson, Encinitas Fire Captain JP Peterson (Robert_McKenzie)
3/14
Zach Johnson, Kody Valenzuela, Kai Valenzuela, Adam Nichols (Robert_McKenzie)
4/14
Shane Redela, Delilah Lewis, Victoria Duprat, Evie Herris (Robert_McKenzie)
5/14
Brock Taylor, Jonah Soderberg, Ethan Castagna, Holland (Robert_McKenzie)
6/14
Evan Butler, Brooks Venters, Nolan Spicker, Tre Johnson (Robert_McKenzie)
7/14
Challenged Athletes Foundation friends and family, featuring Brooklyn and Sophia (Robert_McKenzie)
8/14
Pro surfer Damien Hobgood (Robert_McKenzie)
9/14
Jessica Borrmann, Clint Gallivan, Shannon Trumbull, Ryan Tran, Elaine Van de Wille, Carinna Prince (Robert_McKenzie)
10/14
Competitor in the team event (Robert_McKenzie)
11/14
Surfers arrive for their heat (Robert_McKenzie)
12/14
Dylan Stephenson (Robert_McKenzie)
13/14
Josh Castagna, Brayden Haynes, Finn Stogner, Cole Henderson (Robert_McKenzie)
14/14
Evie Herris, Tatum Taylor (Robert_McKenzie)
The Switchfoot Bro Am returned live and in-person June 18 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. The event featured a community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun and live music. Founded by the band Switchfoot in 2005, the event gives back to the hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians and rallies the community to help kids who might need help. This year’s beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School and Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.