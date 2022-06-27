Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art fundraiser

Encinitas Friends of the Arts, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, presented Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art June 18 at the Encinitas Community Center. All proceeds from the event go towards public art and arts education in Encinitas.

The event featured music performances by celebrated San Diego and Orange County- based Iranian musicians, conceptual traditional dance by Kosar Abbasi, and masterful paintings of words from Persian poet Rumi by Los Angeles-based artist Mohtadi Mirak.

For more information on the Encinitas Friends of the Arts, visit EncinitasArts.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie