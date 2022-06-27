Advertisement
Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art fundraiser

Dancer Kosar Abbasi performs, accompanied by Sina Gharavi on tar and Amir Aghayi on santur, as artist Mohtadi Mirak paints the words of Persian poet Rami
Dancer Kosar Abbasi performs, accompanied by Sina Gharavi on tar and Amir Aghayi on santur, as artist Mohtadi Mirak paints the words of Persian poet Rami  (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist Mohtadi Mirak, Conceptual traditional dancer Kosar Abbasi
Artist Mohtadi Mirak, Conceptual traditional dancer Kosar Abbasi  (Robert_McKenzie)
Celebrated San Diego based Iranian musicians Sina Gharavi (on tar) and Amir Aghayi (on santur)
Celebrated San Diego based Iranian musicians Sina Gharavi (on tar) and Amir Aghayi (on santur)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Robin Jones, Kelley Keatly, Pam Valinet
Robin Jones, Kelley Keatly, Pam Valinet  (Robert_McKenzie)
Example of a calligraphic composition
Example of a calligraphic composition  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachelle and Michael Collier
Rachelle and Michael Collier  (Robert_McKenzie)
Leila, Maryam, and Elaine Barjesteh
Leila, Maryam, and Elaine Barjesteh  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ariel Asatryan, Founder/President of Encinitas Friends of the Arts Naimeh Woodward, Gabrielle Fish
Ariel Asatryan, Founder/President of Encinitas Friends of the Arts Naimeh Woodward, Gabrielle Fish  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ali and Paymaneh Aminlari
Ali and Paymaneh Aminlari  (Robert_McKenzie)
Example of a calligraphic composition
Example of a calligraphic composition  (Robert_McKenzie)
Michael and Rachelle Collier, Mark Wisniewski
Michael and Rachelle Collier, Mark Wisniewski  (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist Mohtadi Mirak applies Persian calligraphy to dancer Kosar Abbasi, as a method to bring to life the inner character of the subject by using the human body as a canvas
Artist Mohtadi Mirak applies Persian calligraphy to dancer Kosar Abbasi, as a method to bring to life the inner character of the subject by using the human body as a canvas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Back row: Ruth Kuroda, Diane Stacey. Front row: Jim Murray, Lauren Jeffers, Patricia Dinsmore, Heather Gibb
Back row: Ruth Kuroda, Diane Stacey. Front row: Jim Murray, Lauren Jeffers, Patricia Dinsmore, Heather Gibb  (Robert_McKenzie)
Naomi Nussbaum, Hugo Navarro
Naomi Nussbaum, Hugo Navarro  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Friends of the Arts, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, presented Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art June 18 at the Encinitas Community Center. All proceeds from the event go towards public art and arts education in Encinitas.

The event featured music performances by celebrated San Diego and Orange County- based Iranian musicians, conceptual traditional dance by Kosar Abbasi, and masterful paintings of words from Persian poet Rumi by Los Angeles-based artist Mohtadi Mirak.

For more information on the Encinitas Friends of the Arts, visit EncinitasArts.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

