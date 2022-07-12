Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party

July 4th parade participants
1/17
July 4th parade participants  (Robert_McKenzie)
Christopher and Allan Pfeil, Aria, Jaxon, Kim Ward, Hilary Stokes
2/17
Christopher and Allan Pfeil, Aria, Jaxon, Kim Ward, Hilary Stokes  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dad dumps on his kids
3/17
Dad dumps on his kids  (Robert_McKenzie)
The water balloon fight is a neighborhood tradition
4/17
The water balloon fight is a neighborhood tradition  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Campbell and Cronje families
5/17
The Campbell and Cronje families  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maxima Ganz, Ruth Parrales, Ivania Angel, Matthew Angel, Don Angel
6/17
Maxima Ganz, Ruth Parrales, Ivania Angel, Matthew Angel, Don Angel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Zander and Cody
7/17
Zander and Cody  (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants
8/17
Parade participants  (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends in the neighborhood
9/17
Friends in the neighborhood  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ali and Nikki Shafiee, with Ryan and Nick
10/17
Ali and Nikki Shafiee, with Ryan and Nick  (Robert_McKenzie)
Robert Means with Emmy and Harper
11/17
Robert Means with Emmy and Harper  (Robert_McKenzie)
Patrick Richardson, William, April, Laura Liebman, Chase
12/17
Patrick Richardson, William, April, Laura Liebman, Chase  (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants
13/17
Parade participants  (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants
14/17
Parade participants  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Julia Morris, Avery, Chloe, Lauren and Kevin Mosteller with Zoe
15/17
Scott and Julia Morris, Avery, Chloe, Lauren and Kevin Mosteller with Zoe  (Robert_McKenzie)
The alligator was a favorite target
16/17
The alligator was a favorite target  (Robert_McKenzie)
Water balloon warriors
17/17
Water balloon warriors  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Local residents gathered on July 4 for the 4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party. The event featured a firetruck parade, which also included bikes and scooters, a water balloon battle, potluck brunch and more. Parade participants met at Willowhaven Rd./Wildmeadow Pl. to start the parade.

Photo by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement