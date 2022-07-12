4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party
July 4th parade participants (Robert_McKenzie)
Christopher and Allan Pfeil, Aria, Jaxon, Kim Ward, Hilary Stokes (Robert_McKenzie)
Dad dumps on his kids (Robert_McKenzie)
The water balloon fight is a neighborhood tradition (Robert_McKenzie)
The Campbell and Cronje families (Robert_McKenzie)
Maxima Ganz, Ruth Parrales, Ivania Angel, Matthew Angel, Don Angel (Robert_McKenzie)
Zander and Cody (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends in the neighborhood (Robert_McKenzie)
Ali and Nikki Shafiee, with Ryan and Nick (Robert_McKenzie)
Robert Means with Emmy and Harper (Robert_McKenzie)
Patrick Richardson, William, April, Laura Liebman, Chase (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Julia Morris, Avery, Chloe, Lauren and Kevin Mosteller with Zoe (Robert_McKenzie)
The alligator was a favorite target (Robert_McKenzie)
Water balloon warriors (Robert_McKenzie)
Local residents gathered on July 4 for the 4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party. The event featured a firetruck parade, which also included bikes and scooters, a water balloon battle, potluck brunch and more. Parade participants met at Willowhaven Rd./Wildmeadow Pl. to start the parade.
Photo by Robert McKenzie
