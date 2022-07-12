Olivenhain July 4th Parade and Potluck
Olivenhain parade friends (Robert_McKenzie)
Patrick Reyes and Jessica Mas, with Sebastian and Gabriel, and furry friend Luna (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Dean, Colin and Jeanna Twomey, with Zella, Evie, Lou and baby Charlie (Robert_McKenzie)
Katelyn (holding Raye) and Cody Riechers, with Charleigh, Beau, and Evelyn (Robert_McKenzie)
The Scout color guard lead the Pledge of Allegiance (Robert_McKenzie)
Laura and Eric Morell, with Westley and Caleb (Robert_McKenzie)
Local kids and their decorated bikes (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade color guard- Olivia, Gabriela, Luke, Chet, Jim, Garner (Robert_McKenzie)
The Smith and Collings families (Robert_McKenzie)
Mark and Caitlyn Bentrott with Annie and Emily (Robert_McKenzie)
Olivenhain.org board members Bob Nortman (Treasurer), Richard Bumann, Carol Knight, Jeff Vaccaro (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participant (Robert_McKenzie)
Fiona Rogers, Richard and event organizer Twink Bumann (Robert_McKenzie)
Kelly Moody, Ronald Crilley, Amy Hidalgo with Serefina (Robert_McKenzie)
The Olivenhain July 4th Parade and Potluck took place at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall on July 4. Parade participants walked or rode bikes, wagons and scooters along Cole Ranch Road. Prizes were given for most patriotic canine, mask, etc. Picnicking followed the parade on the Hall grounds. Patriotic music was provided by the Olivenhain Town Council.
Photo by Robert McKenzie
