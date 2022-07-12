Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association held its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival July 9 at the Leucadia Roadside Park. The event also included a Craft Beer Garden sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha. The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. Visit leucadia101.com.

Photo by Robert McKenzie