Summer Fun on the 101 music festival
1/18
Colonel Clinton Davis String Band (Robert_McKenzie)
2/18
Brian and Valerie Peterson, with Ava and Parker (Robert_McKenzie)
3/18
Amy Gaeney, Cathi Quayle, Tamara Gunnerson, Coco Cruisers Saad Rasouli and Jay Doxtator (Robert_McKenzie)
4/18
Friends and family having fun on the 101 (Robert_McKenzie)
5/18
Leucadia 101 President Kevin Doyle, Promotions Chair/Fun on the 101 founder Michael Schmitt, Executive Director Brittany Corrales, Office Manager Aileen Herrera, volunteer Dylan Herrera (Robert_McKenzie)
6/18
Amil Wood and Jen Sanders with Dylan (Robert_McKenzie)
7/18
Skyler and Logan, Kayce Matthess, Kat Van Biene with Bruce, Lisa Tyler (Robert_McKenzie)
8/18
Guests enjoy music on a cool afternoon at Leucadia Roadside Park (Robert_McKenzie)
9/18
2022 Battle of the Bands winner Monkey Jam (Robert_McKenzie)
10/18
Monkey Jam members Marty Hamud, Ruben Duarte, Ainsley Savant, Alex Watson, Gavin Wood (Robert_McKenzie)
11/18
Hans and Peggy Jordi with Button (Robert_McKenzie)
12/18
2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Jack Tempchin (Robert_McKenzie)
13/18
Danny Woodruff, Nikki Didier, Brock Taylor, Jackie Keyes (Robert_McKenzie)
14/18
Jazz and Chris Borrelli, Nick Borrelli, Quinn Cargill, Stephanie Szilagyi, twins West and Eva (Robert_McKenzie)
15/18
Representing sponsor www.LocalRootsKombucha.com are Booch-Bartender Amanda Lamah and investor Tim Summers, serving guests Gordon Stevens and Chloe Holder (Robert_McKenzie)
16/18
Abe Maynard and Lauren Dempsey with Odin (Robert_McKenzie)
17/18
2022 Battle of the Bands winner Monkey Jam (Robert_McKenzie)
18/18
Judi Finkbiner, Evelyn Kibbe, Craig Lafave, Lisa Hetman (Robert_McKenzie)
Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association held its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival July 9 at the Leucadia Roadside Park. The event also included a Craft Beer Garden sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha. The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. Visit leucadia101.com.
Photo by Robert McKenzie
