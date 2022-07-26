2022 Coastal Roots Farm Film & Music Series continues

Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, is currently holding its 2022 Farm Film & Music Series designed to educate and entertain the community about this planet. On July 21 the documentary “A Plastic Ocean” was presented and the event was joined by local organizations, including Agua Hedionda, Wild Coast, SD Coast Keeper, and I Love A Clean SD.

Upcoming screenings include: Aug. 18 – “Unbroken Ground”; Sept. 15 – “The Biggest Little Farm”; Oct. 13 – “Fantastic Fungi”. For more information and registration, visit: coastalrootsfarm.org/farm-film-music-series/. Coastal Roots Farm, located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas.

Photos by Robert McKenzie