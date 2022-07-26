Advertisement
Photo Galleries

2022 Coastal Roots Farm Film & Music Series continues

Coastal Roots Farm hosts a variety of events
1/14
Coastal Roots Farm hosts a variety of events  (Robert_McKenzie)
Geneva Proctor, Coastal Roots Farm Summer Camp Counselor Louis Eisenberg
2/14
Geneva Proctor, Coastal Roots Farm Summer Camp Counselor Louis Eisenberg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farm President & CEO Javier Guerrero, Angelina Daugirda, Vincent Pandes
3/14
Coastal Roots Farm President & CEO Javier Guerrero, Angelina Daugirda, Vincent Pandes  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farm President & CEO Javier Guerrero, Angelina Daugirda, Vincent Pandes
4/14
Coastal Roots Farm President & CEO Javier Guerrero, Angelina Daugirda, Vincent Pandes  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farm PR Consultant Sara Johnson, Local Roots Kombucha Quality Assurance Manager Matt Silbert
5/14
Coastal Roots Farm PR Consultant Sara Johnson, Local Roots Kombucha Quality Assurance Manager Matt Silbert  (Robert_McKenzie)
Wendel Simpson, Maya Loza
6/14
Wendel Simpson, Maya Loza  (Robert_McKenzie)
Taryn Rovell, Michelle Loftus
7/14
Taryn Rovell, Michelle Loftus  (Robert_McKenzie)
Gabriela Elliott, Lupe Cruz
8/14
Gabriela Elliott, Lupe Cruz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eric Meyer, Julia Meyer, Regina Meyer
9/14
Eric Meyer, Julia Meyer, Regina Meyer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kevin and Kesha Spoor, with Ada and Selah
10/14
Kevin and Kesha Spoor, with Ada and Selah  (Robert_McKenzie)
Entertainer Lee Coulter
11/14
Entertainer Lee Coulter  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maurie Sandler, Robin Sales, Alan Watchorn
12/14
Maurie Sandler, Robin Sales, Alan Watchorn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Yvonne Chavez, Elizabeth Jinich
13/14
Yvonne Chavez, Elizabeth Jinich  (Robert_McKenzie)
Paul Haase, Eve Whitacre, Bren Smith, Van Smith
14/14
Paul Haase, Eve Whitacre, Bren Smith, Van Smith  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, is currently holding its 2022 Farm Film & Music Series designed to educate and entertain the community about this planet. On July 21 the documentary “A Plastic Ocean” was presented and the event was joined by local organizations, including Agua Hedionda, Wild Coast, SD Coast Keeper, and I Love A Clean SD.

Upcoming screenings include: Aug. 18 – “Unbroken Ground”; Sept. 15 – “The Biggest Little Farm”; Oct. 13 – “Fantastic Fungi”. For more information and registration, visit: coastalrootsfarm.org/farm-film-music-series/. Coastal Roots Farm, located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

