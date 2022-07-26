Advertisement
Art Night reception, Arts Award Ceremonies held at Off Track Gallery

Off Track Gallery Fundraising Chair Elizabeth Gilpin presents awards to Mira Costa College artists Olivia Prior, Adriana Rossarolla, and Julia Martinez, as their art Professor Kris Nugent proudly joins them
Off Track Gallery Fundraising Chair Elizabeth Gilpin presents awards to Mira Costa College artists Olivia Prior, Adriana Rossarolla, and Julia Martinez, as their art Professor Kris Nugent proudly joins them  (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist Gary Cantor
Artist Gary Cantor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist William Oldaker with his Best in Show Mixed Media "Tracing the Harmony of Timber Skins"
Artist William Oldaker with his Best in Show Mixed Media “Tracing the Harmony of Timber Skins”  (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist Toni Williams with her 1st Place Oil "White Summer"
Artist Toni Williams with her 1st Place Oil “White Summer”  (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist Gary Cantor
Artist Gary Cantor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Featured oil, acrylic, and fired enameled copper artist Deborah Buffington
Featured oil, acrylic, and fired enameled copper artist Deborah Buffington  (Robert_McKenzie)
Best in Show Mixed Media "Tracing the Harmony of Timber Skins" by William Oldaker
Best in Show Mixed Media “Tracing the Harmony of Timber Skins” by William Oldaker  (Robert_McKenzie)
Charlie and Tressie Armstrong
Charlie and Tressie Armstrong  (Robert_McKenzie)
Artists Stan Stevenson, Nicklas Hoover
Artists Stan Stevenson, Nicklas Hoover  (Robert_McKenzie)
Model Gail Kolosieke and artist/photographer Robert Kolosieke
Model Gail Kolosieke and artist/photographer Robert Kolosieke  (Robert_McKenzie)
Featured oil, acrylic, and fired enameled copper artist Deborah Buffington
Featured oil, acrylic, and fired enameled copper artist Deborah Buffington  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests Valerie Carlson, Kendra Carlson, Christopher Moehl, Abbey Chamberlain, Adam Thompson enjoy the reception
Guests Valerie Carlson, Kendra Carlson, Christopher Moehl, Abbey Chamberlain, Adam Thompson enjoy the reception  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jerome Farmer with Cookie, artist Adriana Rossarolla with "The Journey"
Jerome Farmer with Cookie, artist Adriana Rossarolla with “The Journey”  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Off Track Gallery held a reception July 23 featuring the vibrant, colorful, oil paintings of Yumi Yokoyama, and the oil, acrylic, and fired enameled copper of Deborah Buffington. The event was part of Art Night Encinitas, which celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating locations.

The Arts Award Ceremonies for the Annual Small Image Open Show and the Merit Awards for Achievement, honoring three emerging artists from MiraCosta College: Adriana Rossarolla, Olivia Prior, and Julia Martinez, were also held at the July 23 event at Off Track Gallery. Visit OffTrackGallery.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

