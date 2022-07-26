Art Night reception, Arts Award Ceremonies held at Off Track Gallery

The Off Track Gallery held a reception July 23 featuring the vibrant, colorful, oil paintings of Yumi Yokoyama, and the oil, acrylic, and fired enameled copper of Deborah Buffington. The event was part of Art Night Encinitas, which celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating locations.

The Arts Award Ceremonies for the Annual Small Image Open Show and the Merit Awards for Achievement, honoring three emerging artists from MiraCosta College: Adriana Rossarolla, Olivia Prior, and Julia Martinez, were also held at the July 23 event at Off Track Gallery. Visit OffTrackGallery.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie