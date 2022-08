The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association held the 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas on Aug. 2, presented by Ting Wireless. Musicians entertained the event participants who strolled South Coast Hwy 101 sampling food from more than 15 restaurants and wine and beer from 20-plus Sip Stops in downtown Encinitas. Visit www.encinitas101.com.

Photos by Jon Clark