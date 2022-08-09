Bumann Ranch holds plaque dedication for National Register of Historic Places listing

A Bumann family reunion was held July 30 and the event also included a dedication of the plaque for the Bumann Ranch regarding it being on the National Register of Historic Places.

In a letter dated March 13, 2020, California Historic Preservation Officer Julianne Polanco informed the ranch’s owners -- Richard and Adeline “Twink” Bumann -- that all the paperwork is complete and the ranch is officially listed on both the National Register and the California Register of Historical Resources.

Richard Bumann’s grandfather Herman Friedrich Bumann established the ranch in the 1880s.

The national list can be viewed at: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/nationalregister/weekly-list.htm

-- Reporter Barbara Henry contributed to this report

Photos by Robert McKenzie