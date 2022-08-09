Advertisement
Bumann Ranch holds plaque dedication for National Register of Historic Places listing

Bill and Maureen Bumann with their five daughters, Annie, Amy, Abby, Allie, and Andi
1/12
Bill and Maureen Bumann with their five daughters, Annie, Amy, Abby, Allie, and Andi  (Robert_McKenzie)
Twink and Richard Bumann are joined by Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear at the National Register of Historic Places plaque
2/12
Twink and Richard Bumann are joined by Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear at the National Register of Historic Places plaque  (Robert_McKenzie)
Pat Lasley, Michael Bumann, Luke Haslitt, Christina Bumann
3/12
Pat Lasley, Michael Bumann, Luke Haslitt, Christina Bumann  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Bumann Mac, Jason Bumann, Denise Bumann Lasley, David Teten, Aimee Bumann
4/12
Susan Bumann Mac, Jason Bumann, Denise Bumann Lasley, David Teten, Aimee Bumann  (Robert_McKenzie)
Descendants of the Bumann family are joined by Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and local officials at the family reunion
5/12
Descendants of the Bumann family are joined by Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and local officials at the family reunion  (Robert_McKenzie)
Teten-Bumann descendants
6/12
Teten-Bumann descendants  (Robert_McKenzie)
US Navy Ret. 1st Class Petty Officer John Bumann and his wife Kathi, with their family
7/12
US Navy Ret. 1st Class Petty Officer John Bumann and his wife Kathi, with their family  (Robert_McKenzie)
Twink and Richard Bumann were presented with a certificate of recognition by Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear
8/12
Twink and Richard Bumann were presented with a certificate of recognition by Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear  (Robert_McKenzie)
Richard Bumann uses the blacksmith anvil belonging to his grandfather Herman Friedrich Wilhelm, who was granted the homestead in 1886
9/12
Richard Bumann uses the blacksmith anvil belonging to his grandfather Herman Friedrich Wilhelm, who was granted the homestead in 1886  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tavis Flaack, Joe Conn, Hank Flaack
10/12
Tavis Flaack, Joe Conn, Hank Flaack  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mary Jo and Bob Nortman, Donna and Stan Bienus
11/12
Mary Jo and Bob Nortman, Donna and Stan Bienus  (Robert_McKenzie)
Roland Fredrickson, Beth Thompson, Austin Fredrickson, Carl Bumann, Michele Fredrickson
12/12
Roland Fredrickson, Beth Thompson, Austin Fredrickson, Carl Bumann, Michele Fredrickson  (Robert_McKenzie)
A Bumann family reunion was held July 30 and the event also included a dedication of the plaque for the Bumann Ranch regarding it being on the National Register of Historic Places.

In a letter dated March 13, 2020, California Historic Preservation Officer Julianne Polanco informed the ranch’s owners -- Richard and Adeline “Twink” Bumann -- that all the paperwork is complete and the ranch is officially listed on both the National Register and the California Register of Historical Resources.

Richard Bumann’s grandfather Herman Friedrich Bumann established the ranch in the 1880s.

The national list can be viewed at: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/nationalregister/weekly-list.htm

-- Reporter Barbara Henry contributed to this report

Photos by Robert McKenzie

