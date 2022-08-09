Advertisement
Scoop for a Cause

Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings, Ken Schulenburg (aka Scoop Dogg), Leslie Ochoa, Sgt. Heather Bruton, Deputy Breanna Molina, Deputy Ken Colburn
Elliot and Rachel Ficara
Deputy Breanna Molina, Leslie Ochoa
Ilona Buhler, Sarah Heggie, Amanda Engert, Corporal Jim Bennett, Katherine Cunningham
Deputy Ken Wells, Hunter Whittaker
Visitors from Texas, Norman Miller and Marilee Steiner stopped by for some ice cream
Cali Ice Cream owner Ken Schulenburg talks with the Young family
Crime Prevention Specialists Jonathan Simon and George Hernandez welcomed customers to the Cali Ice Cream Scoops for a Cause benefit for the Boys & Girls Club
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings, Ken Schulenburg (aka Scoop Dogg), Leslie Ochoa, Deputy Breanna Molina
Rachel Graves, Natalie Settoon
Deputy Ken Wells, Hunter Whittaker
Ilona Buhler, Sarah Heggie, Amanda Engert, Corporal Jim Bennett, Katherine Cunningham
Crime Prevention Specialists Jonathan Simon and George Hernandez welcomed customers to the Cali Ice Cream Scoops for a Cause benefit for the Boys & Girls Club
Visitors from Texas, Norman Miller and Marilee Steiner stopped by for some ice cream
Cali Ice Cream owner Ken Schulenburg talks with the Young family
Crime Prevention Specialists Jonathan Simon and George Hernandez welcomed customers to the Cali Ice Cream Scoops for a Cause benefit for the Boys & Girls Club
Deputy Ken Colburn, Tim Powers
Deputy Breanna Molina, Leslie Ochoa
Rachel Graves, Natalie Settoon
Elliot and Rachel Ficara
Josh Soria, Lt. Chris Lawrence
Katherine Cunningham, Sgt. Heather Bruton
Rachel Graves, Natalie Settoon
Deputy Ken Wells, Hunter Whittaker
Kelli, Weston, and Clay Manley
Sarah Heggie, Amanda Engert, Corporal Jim Bennett, Katherine Cunningham
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings, Ken Schulenburg (aka Scoop Dogg), Leslie Ochoa, Sgt. Heather Bruton, Deputy Breanna Molina, Deputy Ken Colburn
Deputy Ken Colburn, Tim Powers
Corporal Jim Bennett with the Young family
Rachel Graves, Natalie Settoon
Leora Langs, Tim Powers, and Luna
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings
Deputy Ken Wells, Hunter Whittaker
Kelli, Weston, and Clay Manley
Katherine Cunningham, Sgt. Heather Bruton
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings
Crime Prevention Specialists Jonathan Simon and George Hernandez welcomed customers to the Cali Ice Cream Scoops for a Cause benefit for the Boys & Girls Club
Corporal Jim Bennett with the Young family
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings, Ken Schulenburg (aka Scoop Dogg), Leslie Ochoa, Sgt. Heather Bruton, Deputy Breanna Molina, Deputy Ken Colburn
Leora Langs, Tim Powers, and Luna
Josh Soria, Lt. Chris Lawrence
Sarah Heggie, Amanda Engert, Corporal Jim Bennett, Katherine Cunningham
San Diego County Sheriff Deputies served ice cream Aug. 3 at Cali Cream in Encinitas. All proceeds and donations from the event will be used to provide school supplies for Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito.

Photos by Jon Clark

