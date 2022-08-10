Jim’s 7th Annual Donut Run fundraiser
Back row: Jim’s Donut Run co-founders Jamie Mazza and Jim Isaac, co-founders Paula Mazza and Carl Ogden. Front row: Kristin Evans, Cassidy, Rose Weinstein, Sky. Jim’s company (CSC), matched employee contributions and money raised, and proceeds will go to Rancho Coastal Humane Society (Robert_McKenzie)
Jim’s 7th Annual Donut Run participants (Robert_McKenzie)
www.BroadstreetDoughCo.com owners Marina Lacerva and Joseph Ramaglia, Jim’s Donut Run co-founders Jamie Mazza and Jim Isaac (Robert_McKenzie)
Paula Mazza directs runners to the payoff (Robert_McKenzie)
Runners start the course (Robert_McKenzie)
Jim’s 7th Annual Donut Run was held on July 30 starting at Broad Street Dough Co. in Encinitas. The event, organized by Jim Isaac and Jamie Mazza, raised more than $1,350 this year for Rancho Coastal Humane Society with donations from family, friends, and co-workers at Rancho Coastal Humane Society and CSC, the company that Isaac works for. In addition, Broad Street Dough Co. donated coffee and donuts to support the event.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
