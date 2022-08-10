Jim’s 7th Annual Donut Run fundraiser

Jim’s 7th Annual Donut Run was held on July 30 starting at Broad Street Dough Co. in Encinitas. The event, organized by Jim Isaac and Jamie Mazza, raised more than $1,350 this year for Rancho Coastal Humane Society with donations from family, friends, and co-workers at Rancho Coastal Humane Society and CSC, the company that Isaac works for. In addition, Broad Street Dough Co. donated coffee and donuts to support the event.

Photos by Robert McKenzie