Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
1/14
Dog lovers enjoying the day (Robert_McKenzie)
2/14
Joanne and Scott Owen with Bailey and Bentley, Dr. Erin Mortimer, Hospital Manager Becky Kobari, Manager Shelby Frye of sponsor Veterinary Emergency Group (Robert_McKenzie)
3/14
Staff of sponsor Veterinary Specialty Hospital www.UrgentPetDoc.com and www.EthosVet.com (Robert_McKenzie)
4/14
The Valderas family with potential adoptee Vincent (Robert_McKenzie)
5/14
Even little guys can take on the obstacle course (Robert_McKenzie)
6/14
Sponsor www.NutriSourcePetFood.com Brand Ambassador Tiffany Moore and Territory Sales Manager for SoCal Brooke Devlin (Robert_McKenzie)
7/14
Gideon, Cardiff 101 Main Street Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, Title sponsor Pupologie representative Nina Kotovsky (Robert_McKenzie)
8/14
Serene Edwards with Samantha and Camden, sponsor www.JoshuasPestControl.com representatives Trevor Miller and Tina Cabralex (Robert_McKenzie)
9/14
Sponsor Ting Internet representatives Suzy Sakha, Nicole Bazzi, and Jennifer Lasky with Karli, Cindy Cremona with Mowgli, Mark Snyder with Peanut (Robert_McKenzie)
10/14
Cutest Puppy contest winners #3 Fig, #1 Rex, #2 Stash (Robert_McKenzie)
11/14
Encinitas Parks & Recreation Special Events and Project Supervisor Nick Buck with Ollie, Jill Cannon, Scott Aalbers with Lola (Robert_McKenzie)
12/14
Eric Nelepovitz, Skye, Cheyenne Smith, Co-Founder www.RuffandPurrPets.com Lucy Shisiansky (Robert_McKenzie)
13/14
Kate Walbert with Nala, Shane Hedengran with Moose and Bear, Brooke Houshar with Sapphire (Robert_McKenzie)
14/14
Rudy Villa and Linsday Hall officially adopt Jubilee (Robert_McKenzie)
The 17th annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer took place Aug. 14 at Encinitas Community Park.
The event for dogs and dog lovers, organized by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the city of Encinitas, featured pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an agility course by Kamp Kanine.
The event also included dog contests, live music, food trucks, food pop-ups, a libation lounge and opportunity drawings. Visit cardiff101.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.