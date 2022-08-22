The 17th annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer took place Aug. 14 at Encinitas Community Park.

The event for dogs and dog lovers, organized by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the city of Encinitas, featured pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an agility course by Kamp Kanine.

The event also included dog contests, live music, food trucks, food pop-ups, a libation lounge and opportunity drawings. Visit cardiff101.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie