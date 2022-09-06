Advertisement
16th annual LeucadiART Walk

Bella Griffin, Artist Kole Trent (www.KoleTrent.com), Miles and Erin Rinn
Friends at the Leucadia Art walk
Leucadia was filled with colorful art for sale
Artist Mary Ambrose did a live painting for walkers to enjoy
Lisa and Chris Wilhelmy with Cameron, Keaton and Katie Foley with Emmy, Kevin Foley with Lila
Sara Miller, Zoey, Dana Rose Oliver (www.OliverandRoseArt.Square.site)
Jeff and Susan Vincent, Carla Funk (www.ArtTilesbyCarla.com)
Liz Georgeson, Kenton Harris, Joanie Corrales, Leucadia 101 Mainstreet President Kevin Doyle, Skye Snider, Astrid Nielsen
School of Rock students from Scripps Ranch and Encinitas
Maya Seaman, Jill Seaman, Grace Swanson of GourdsbyGrace.com
Surf to Art artist James Rajner and Shannon Rajner
Joey, CJ Troxell (www.Troxellart.com), Mark Vallecorsa with Ruby, Terry Andrews
The hop on hop off bus made getting around easy
The streets were full for this Leucadia 101 event
Jen Duran (www.ArtbyJenDuran.com)
Downtown Leucadia was filled with art, dance performances and music Aug. 28 at the 16th annual LeucadiART Walk. The free community event, put on by Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association, also included live art demonstrations, electric bike training class and a beer garden.

For more information, visit leucadia101.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

