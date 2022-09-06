2022 Encinitas State of the City event
City of Encinitas team: Jessica Contreras, Michael Stein, Assistant City Manager Jennifer Campbell, Josh Gordon, Jace Schwarm, City Manager Pam Antil, Tom Bokosky, Dustin Lopez (Robert_McKenzie)
Jeremy Blakespear, Mayor Catherine Blakespear with Ava and Oliver, Rincon Vice Chair Tishmall Turner, CRC CEO John Van Cleef (Robert_McKenzie)
Mariah Kallhoff, CRC team: Yanira Alonso, Miranda Chavez, Leticia Ortiz, Debbie King (Robert_McKenzie)
Troop #776 and Pack #772 Color Guard (Robert_McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farm President/CEO Javier Guerrero, Mayor Catherine Blakespear (Robert_McKenzie)
Kelly Peters, Councilmember Joy Lyndes, San Diego Botanic Garden President/CEO Dr. Ari Novy, Carolyn Cope (Robert_McKenzie)
Teresa Barth, Paul and Susan Hays, Danny and Norma Salzhandler (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca, Pastor Bill Harman, Cynthia and Councilmember Tony Kranz (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Grauer School Pastor Bill Harman, MJ Campanale, Andi Williams, Juna Messmann. Seated: Sean Fallmer, Tahlia Fisch, teacher Kara Chine (Robert_McKenzie)
Denise Turner Walsh, Patrick Danforth, Sita Thompson, Nicole Graham, Carolyn Cope (Robert_McKenzie)
Dave Peck, Evan Larkin, Chase Chiappino, Joseph Ramaglia (Robert_McKenzie)
Danny Milla, Karen Pearson, Sammy Cooke, Tori Fishinger, Kristen Huyck (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce CEO Sherry Yardley, Mayor Catherine Blakespear, ECOC Chairman of the Board David DaCosta (Robert_McKenzie)
Karinne Cabullo, Robert Harter, Alex Meade, Andrew Utt (Robert_McKenzie)
Event attendees (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Encinitas State of the City event took place Sept. 1 at the Alila Marea Beach Resort. Mayor Catherine Blakespear gave the keynote address recapping her three terms as mayor and her vision for the future of Encinitas. (See the story on Blakespear’s address at encinitasadvocate.com.) The crowd at the Sept. 1 event included representatives for the city’s three Main Street associations, many businesspeople, elected officials and candidates for offices ranging from school board to water districts.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
