The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Encinitas State of the City event took place Sept. 1 at the Alila Marea Beach Resort. Mayor Catherine Blakespear gave the keynote address recapping her three terms as mayor and her vision for the future of Encinitas. (See the story on Blakespear’s address at encinitasadvocate.com.) The crowd at the Sept. 1 event included representatives for the city’s three Main Street associations, many businesspeople, elected officials and candidates for offices ranging from school board to water districts.

Photos by Robert McKenzie