2022 Arts Alive Unveiling Reception

101 Artists’ Colony and Surfing Madonna Oceans Project held the 2022 Encinitas Arts Alive Unveiling Reception Sept. 11 at San Dieguito Heritage Ranch in Encinitas. Attendees at the event had the opportunity to see this year’s collection of paintings when they were all revealed at once, as well as meet the artists.

Silent bidding for these fine art pieces started at the reception and bids will are now being accepted by phone at 760-473-5164 up to the day of the Live Auction on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Cardiff Town Center. Go to artsaliveencinitas.com to view the exhibit online.

Photos by Robert McKenzie