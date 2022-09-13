Advertisement
2022 Arts Alive Unveiling Reception

Go to artsaliveencinitas.com to view the exhibit online
Paintings will be installed on lamp posts at Cardiff Town Center and Cardiff Restaurant Row on Coast Hwy 101 through November 12th. Live Auction on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Cardiff Town Center at Birmingham & San Elijo
Tish Wynne with Southwest Bighorn Sheep, Christina Zeller with LaLaLand
101 Artists' Colony President Danny Salzhandler
Artist/Executive Director of Surfing Madonna Oceans Project Cathy Carey with Below and Beyond Swami's. www.SurfingMadonna.org partnered in the 2022 Arts Alive exhibit
There was a nice turnout for the Encinitas Arts Alive 2022 unveiling
Artists unveil their creations for the guests
Roger Chandler with That girl on the red board…
Artist Marina Alberti with Reach, Caroline Alberti
Luca, Stella and Artist LaMonte Lamoureux with Sea + Land
Susan Hays, artist Karin Keller with San Elijo Lagoon Bridge, Mike Clark
101 Artists' Colony President Danny Salzhandler, artist Cheryl Ehlers with A Safe Haven
Christopher Dillman with A Fifth of Moonlight
101 Artists' Colony board member Norma Salzhandler, Carolyn Cope, board member Linda Bergen, Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward, former Encinitas Mayor Teresa Barth
Peggy Sue Zapata Designs with Friendship of Serenity
Artists prepare for the veil drop
Karob Studios artists Katherine Ruth-Bender and Robert Bender with Just Wondering
Tish Wynne with Southwest Bighorn Sheep
Robert and Judy Pisciotta with Beautiful Cardiff by Jim McConlogue
Artist Julie Ann Stricklin with Portal
Bob Hord with Monster Surf
101 Artists’ Colony and Surfing Madonna Oceans Project held the 2022 Encinitas Arts Alive Unveiling Reception Sept. 11 at San Dieguito Heritage Ranch in Encinitas. Attendees at the event had the opportunity to see this year’s collection of paintings when they were all revealed at once, as well as meet the artists.

Silent bidding for these fine art pieces started at the reception and bids will are now being accepted by phone at 760-473-5164 up to the day of the Live Auction on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Cardiff Town Center. Go to artsaliveencinitas.com to view the exhibit online.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

