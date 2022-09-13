42nd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival
Parish Council President Spiro Kailas, Event co-chairs Kristina Flynn and Linda van Kounelis, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Reverend Father Angelo Maginas, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Mariah Kallhoff (representing State Assembly District 76 Representative Tasha Boerner Horvath), Jeannie and Gerry Ranglas at the ribbon cutting to open the Cardiff Greek Festival (Robert_McKenzie)
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Reverend Father Angelo Maginas, Parish Council President Spiro Kailas, Mariah Kallhoff (representing State Assembly District 76 Representative Tasha Boerner Horvath) with a certificate recognizing the return of the Cardiff Greek Festival (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Reverend Father Angelo Maginas are joined by supporters at the ribbon cutting to celebrate the return of the Cardiff Greek Festival (Robert_McKenzie)
Diane Patedo, Patty Moises and Matina Dale at the ever popular pastry line (Robert_McKenzie)
Amalia Aleck with Julia, Ellie, and Layla (Robert_McKenzie)
Ray Bir, Paolina Porter, Eion, Myla, Marshall Porter, Rosie (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers Monserrat Ames, Becky Nieves, George and Carolyn Kaimaras, Amy Kaimaras, Connie Villescas (Robert_McKenzie)
Pela Manassakis, Eleni Taousakis, fairgoers Cathie Kosel, Sarah Nguyen (Robert_McKenzie)
Devon Rayos, Brelio Lozano and Gustavo Macedo talk soccer (www.SDLoyal.com) to Kelly Cornwell, Auggie, and Clara (Robert_McKenzie)
Mariah Kallhoff (representing State Assembly District 76 Representative Tasha Boerner Horvath), Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Parish Council President Spiro Kailas, Jeannie and Gerry Ranglas (Robert_McKenzie)
David Cain, Becky Motherspaw, Dylan (Robert_McKenzie)
The Cardiff Greek Festival is a popular local event (Robert_McKenzie)
Annika and Benjamin Zolezzi, with Finley and Fisher (Robert_McKenzie)
Becky Yianilos, Nick and Melanie Hunter with Spero, Farhad Mahmoudi, Madeline and Tirza (Robert_McKenzie)
Luke Georgalas and Kent Stone preparing the always delicious meats at the Souvlakia stand (Robert_McKenzie)
Martina Dale with daughter Jeannie Ranglas (Robert_McKenzie)
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church presented the 42nd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 10 and 11. Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds were transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
