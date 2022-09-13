San Diego Botanic Garden benefit
Standing: Greg Gocal, Christine Poulsen, SDBG President & CEO Dr. Ari Novy PhD, Peter Beetham. Seated: Lara Gocal, Vanessa Beetham (Robert_McKenzie)
SDBG President & CEO Dr. Ari Novy, 2022 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence recipient Dr. Joanne Chory (plant biologist and geneticist), Stephen Worland (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteer Lisa Shaffer, Encinitas Councilmember Joy Lyndes, SDBG docents Cheryl Rehome and Susan Kelly (Robert_McKenzie)
Dan and Karen Braun, Gardener Sponsors Mark and Jenny Dowling (Robert_McKenzie)
Anna Arft, Britta Ehrhart, Terry Weinberger, Nayeli Ehrhart (Robert_McKenzie)
John Griffiths, Bill and Mary Rawlings, John Gerardo (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Alex Schaefer, Melissa Russell, Seated: Daria Quay, Planter Sponsor Roxana Foxx, Dr. Robert Hertzka, Suzy Schaefer (Robert_McKenzie)
Maria Meyer, Grower Sponsors David Meyer and Lizbeth Ecke (Robert_McKenzie)
Planter Sponsor Cheryl Shaver, Jason Shaver (Robert_McKenzie)
Janice Hinds, Planter Sponsor Ruth Evans, Retired SDBG President & CEO Julian Duval and Leslie Duval (Robert_McKenzie)
Cultivator Sponsors Carol and Martin Dickinson (Robert_McKenzie)
Entertainer Lee Coulter (Robert_McKenzie)
Mark and Karla Deetjen, Tyler and Marie Deetjen (Robert_McKenzie)
Cara Miller, Matt Miller, Jennifer Dorsey, David Taliaferro (Robert_McKenzie)
San Diego Botanic Garden hosted its annual fundraiser, The Garden Party, Sept. 10 in the garden’s 8,000- square-foot, glass-enclosed Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, adjacent amphitheater and throughout surrounding garden paths. The evening of “botanical beauty, fabulous food, and bubbly beverages” honored plant biologist and geneticist Dr. Joanne Chory with the 2022 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
