San Diego Botanic Garden benefit

San Diego Botanic Garden hosted its annual fundraiser, The Garden Party, Sept. 10 in the garden’s 8,000- square-foot, glass-enclosed Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, adjacent amphitheater and throughout surrounding garden paths. The evening of “botanical beauty, fabulous food, and bubbly beverages” honored plant biologist and geneticist Dr. Joanne Chory with the 2022 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence.

Photos by Robert McKenzie