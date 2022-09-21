Local Rotary Clubs join forces to help the Community Resource Center
Encinitas Rotary President John Simonelli (kneeling), Encinitas Rotary Community Services Director Mark Berning, Encinitas Coastal Rotary President Vembra Holnagel, CRC Director of Social Services Miranda Chavez, Volunteer Manager Sara Rosenbaum, with the food donations the two Encinitas Rotary groups collected (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteer Cheryl Pryatel restocking the shelves (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteer Chuck Pryatel, Assistant to Regional Maintenance Director Omar Baltazar, Director of Maintenance Tyler Wolford, CRC CEO John Van Cleef (Robert_McKenzie)
Apple Phillips, a CRC volunteer for 13 years, is one of many volunteers who help CRC carry out it’s mission (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Rotary Club and the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club joined together during the month of August to collect food and personal care items for the CRC. It was a successful collaboration. “Thanks to Mark Berning, Encinitas Rotary, for reaching out to Judy Alpert, Community Service Encinitas Coastal, and bringing this together,” said Vembra Holnagel, president, Encinitas Coastal Rotary.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
