Rancho Coastal Humane Society holds ‘Unleashing The Magic’ fundraiser

Gary Smith, Theresa Trost, board member David Bergen, Tobey Bergen, Molly Smith, Jeff Smith  (jon clark)
Pet Assisted Therapy Program Coordinator Sherry Weinblatt with Diego
Pet Assisted Therapy Program Coordinator Sherry Weinblatt with Diego  (jon clark)
Laurie Michaels, Elana Cohen Richmond  (jon clark)
Guest MC Dagmar Midcap from NBC7, John Van Zante (PR Director, Rancho Coastal Humane Society), Judi Sanzo (President/CEO Rancho Coastal Humane Society)
Guest MC Dagmar Midcap from NBC7, John Van Zante (PR Director, Rancho Coastal Humane Society), Judi Sanzo (President/CEO Rancho Coastal Humane Society)  (jon clark)
Laurie Michaels, Elana Cohen Richmond  (jon clark)
Dorothy Montanez, board member Vicki Armstrong, Richard Montanez
Dorothy Montanez, board member Vicki Armstrong, Richard Montanez  (jon clark)
Gary Smith, Theresa Trost, board member David Bergen, Tobey Bergen, Molly Smith, Jeff Smith  (jon clark)
Joe and Janice O'Connell
Joe and Janice O’Connell  (jon clark)
David and Karen Hawkes, Guy Takayama, Tara Cheever
David and Karen Hawkes, Guy Takayama, Tara Cheever  (jon clark)
Elizabeth Davidson, Steve Margolin, Debbie Burdman, Ron Davidson
Elizabeth Davidson, Steve Margolin, Debbie Burdman, Ron Davidson  (jon clark)
Board member Susan Mallory, Laurie McGrath
Board member Susan Mallory, Laurie McGrath  (jon clark)
Board member Susan Mallory, Laurie McGrath  (jon clark)
Sally and Will Willis
Sally and Will Willis  (jon clark)
Donna and Jim Gottfried
Donna and Jim Gottfried  (jon clark)
Laura Beulke, auctioneer Clint Bell, Abigail Beulke
Laura Beulke, auctioneer Clint Bell, Abigail Beulke  (jon clark)
Linda Chang, Patty Holmquist
Linda Chang, Patty Holmquist  (jon clark)
Kim and Patrick Vincent
Kim and Patrick Vincent  (jon clark)
Connie and John Stevenson, Byron and Nina Taylor
Connie and John Stevenson, Byron and Nina Taylor  (jon clark)
Connie and John Stevenson, Byron and Nina Taylor  (jon clark)
Board member Chris Baker and Maria Baker
Board member Chris Baker and Maria Baker  (jon clark)
Board member Chris Baker and Maria Baker  (jon clark)
Susan Carl, Linda Van Zandt
Susan Carl, Linda Van Zandt  (jon clark)
John and Sally Appleby
John and Sally Appleby  (jon clark)
Don Cooper, Peter Mallory, Heather Rogers
Don Cooper, Peter Mallory, Heather Rogers  (jon clark)
Silent auction items
Silent auction items  (jon clark)
Janis Kono, Miriam Tatikian, Nathalie Capurso, Sharon Strong Kim
Janis Kono, Miriam Tatikian, Nathalie Capurso, Sharon Strong Kim  (jon clark)
Guest MC Dagmar Midcap from NBC7, John Van Zante (PR Director, Rancho Coastal Humane Society), Judi Sanzo (President/CEO Rancho Coastal Humane Society)  (jon clark)
“Unleashing The Magic” was the theme of the Celebration of Second Chances Sept. 17 event benefiting Encinitas-based Rancho Coastal Humane Society. Held in the Costa Del Sol Ballroom at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, the benefit included live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, raffle opportunities and silent auction, along with a mystery jewelry tree at a cocktail reception. Entertainment featured an animal communicator, a magician, a caricaturist and more. Proceeds support the nonprofit animal shelter. Visit rchumanesociety.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

