Rancho Coastal Humane Society holds ‘Unleashing The Magic’ fundraiser

“Unleashing The Magic” was the theme of the Celebration of Second Chances Sept. 17 event benefiting Encinitas-based Rancho Coastal Humane Society. Held in the Costa Del Sol Ballroom at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, the benefit included live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, raffle opportunities and silent auction, along with a mystery jewelry tree at a cocktail reception. Entertainment featured an animal communicator, a magician, a caricaturist and more. Proceeds support the nonprofit animal shelter. Visit rchumanesociety.org.

Photos by Jon Clark