Rancho Coastal Humane Society holds ‘Unleashing The Magic’ fundraiser
Gary Smith, Theresa Trost, board member David Bergen, Tobey Bergen, Molly Smith, Jeff Smith (jon clark)
Pet Assisted Therapy Program Coordinator Sherry Weinblatt with Diego (jon clark)
Laurie Michaels, Elana Cohen Richmond (jon clark)
Guest MC Dagmar Midcap from NBC7, John Van Zante (PR Director, Rancho Coastal Humane Society), Judi Sanzo (President/CEO Rancho Coastal Humane Society) (jon clark)
Dorothy Montanez, board member Vicki Armstrong, Richard Montanez (jon clark)
Joe and Janice O’Connell (jon clark)
David and Karen Hawkes, Guy Takayama, Tara Cheever (jon clark)
Elizabeth Davidson, Steve Margolin, Debbie Burdman, Ron Davidson (jon clark)
Board member Susan Mallory, Laurie McGrath (jon clark)
Sally and Will Willis (jon clark)
Donna and Jim Gottfried (jon clark)
Laura Beulke, auctioneer Clint Bell, Abigail Beulke (jon clark)
Linda Chang, Patty Holmquist (jon clark)
Kim and Patrick Vincent (jon clark)
Connie and John Stevenson, Byron and Nina Taylor (jon clark)
Board member Chris Baker and Maria Baker (jon clark)
Susan Carl, Linda Van Zandt (jon clark)
John and Sally Appleby (jon clark)
Don Cooper, Peter Mallory, Heather Rogers (jon clark)
Silent auction items (jon clark)
Janis Kono, Miriam Tatikian, Nathalie Capurso, Sharon Strong Kim (jon clark)
“Unleashing The Magic” was the theme of the Celebration of Second Chances Sept. 17 event benefiting Encinitas-based Rancho Coastal Humane Society. Held in the Costa Del Sol Ballroom at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, the benefit included live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, raffle opportunities and silent auction, along with a mystery jewelry tree at a cocktail reception. Entertainment featured an animal communicator, a magician, a caricaturist and more. Proceeds support the nonprofit animal shelter. Visit rchumanesociety.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
