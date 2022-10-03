The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, hosted the 26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sept. 25. The free, family-friendly event featured live entertainment including Bavarian music and dance troupes, German food, international refreshments, two beer gardens and a diverse selection of local artisan products. Highlights of the event included a family fun zone, carnival rides, games, a street craft fair and a ceremonial parade at noon.

Photos by Robert McKenzie