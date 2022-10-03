26th Annual Encinitas Oktoberfest

Advertisement
Trudi Saltamachio, Encinitas District 4 City Council candidate Pam Redela, Encinitas councilmember Joy Lyndes, Inge Bisconer
1/17
Trudi Saltamachio, Encinitas District 4 City Council candidate Pam Redela, Encinitas councilmember Joy Lyndes, Inge Bisconer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Oktoberfest bratwurst sausages and pretzels
2/17
Oktoberfest bratwurst sausages and pretzels  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas councilmember Tony Kranz, 96-year-old Robert L. Austin, CSM USA, Ret
3/17
Encinitas councilmember Tony Kranz, 96-year-old Robert L. Austin, CSM USA, Ret  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kate and Ken Law with Cam and Max
4/17
Kate and Ken Law with Cam and Max  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa Shaffer, Encinitas District 4 City Council candidate Pam Redela
5/17
Lisa Shaffer, Encinitas District 4 City Council candidate Pam Redela  (Robert_McKenzie)
Danny and Denise Davis with Drew
6/17
Danny and Denise Davis with Drew  (Robert_McKenzie)
Anthony and Allie Guidry with Ella, www.FlipStitchRepeatCo.Etsy.com
7/17
Anthony and Allie Guidry with Ella, www.FlipStitchRepeatCo.Etsy.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Emma, April and Maya, Christina Simokat
8/17
Emma, April and Maya, Christina Simokat  (Robert_McKenzie)
Daisy, Holden, Kaya
9/17
Daisy, Holden, Kaya  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amanda Guy with Kate and Cara
10/17
Amanda Guy with Kate and Cara  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marco, Violet, Henry, Sasha, Luca, Mazy, Ryann
11/17
Marco, Violet, Henry, Sasha, Luca, Mazy, Ryann  (Robert_McKenzie)
Neal Mims with Maeven, Cassie Muehe of Venice Beach Lemonade
12/17
Neal Mims with Maeven, Cassie Muehe of Venice Beach Lemonade  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kick Force Martial Arts www.kickforceata.com
13/17
Kick Force Martial Arts www.kickforceata.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Gia, Xara, Francesca www.EncinitasBallet.com
14/17
Gia, Xara, Francesca www.EncinitasBallet.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mabel Perralta, Karen Gordon, Karen Arguijo, Manny Morales
15/17
Mabel Perralta, Karen Gordon, Karen Arguijo, Manny Morales  (Robert_McKenzie)
Oktoberfest with friends and family
16/17
Oktoberfest with friends and family  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brian and Elisa Smerik with Rebecca
17/17
Brian and Elisa Smerik with Rebecca  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, hosted the 26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sept. 25. The free, family-friendly event featured live entertainment including Bavarian music and dance troupes, German food, international refreshments, two beer gardens and a diverse selection of local artisan products. Highlights of the event included a family fun zone, carnival rides, games, a street craft fair and a ceremonial parade at noon.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

