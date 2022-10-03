26th Annual Encinitas Oktoberfest
Trudi Saltamachio, Encinitas District 4 City Council candidate Pam Redela, Encinitas councilmember Joy Lyndes, Inge Bisconer (Robert_McKenzie)
Oktoberfest bratwurst sausages and pretzels (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas councilmember Tony Kranz, 96-year-old Robert L. Austin, CSM USA, Ret (Robert_McKenzie)
Kate and Ken Law with Cam and Max (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa Shaffer, Encinitas District 4 City Council candidate Pam Redela (Robert_McKenzie)
Danny and Denise Davis with Drew (Robert_McKenzie)
Anthony and Allie Guidry with Ella, www.FlipStitchRepeatCo.Etsy.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Emma, April and Maya, Christina Simokat (Robert_McKenzie)
Daisy, Holden, Kaya (Robert_McKenzie)
Amanda Guy with Kate and Cara (Robert_McKenzie)
Marco, Violet, Henry, Sasha, Luca, Mazy, Ryann (Robert_McKenzie)
Neal Mims with Maeven, Cassie Muehe of Venice Beach Lemonade (Robert_McKenzie)
Kick Force Martial Arts www.kickforceata.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Gia, Xara, Francesca www.EncinitasBallet.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Mabel Perralta, Karen Gordon, Karen Arguijo, Manny Morales (Robert_McKenzie)
Oktoberfest with friends and family (Robert_McKenzie)
Brian and Elisa Smerik with Rebecca (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, hosted the 26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sept. 25. The free, family-friendly event featured live entertainment including Bavarian music and dance troupes, German food, international refreshments, two beer gardens and a diverse selection of local artisan products. Highlights of the event included a family fun zone, carnival rides, games, a street craft fair and a ceremonial parade at noon.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
